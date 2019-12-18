MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools could build its new sports facilities by the high school campus after negotiations for property on the south side of East Shawnee Bypass fell through.
Muskogee Board of Education members approved a $3 million purchase of property from Bacone College at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
The total purchase was not on the original agenda, although a $300,000 earnest money contract with Bacone was listed.
MPS Chief Financial Officer John Little said the $3 million purchase was an added item among its purchase orders, as "PO 2002991, Bacone land."
On Oct. 8, MPS voters approved a $110 million bond issue that included $5 million "to acquire land and property." The bond issue also included $20 million for a new gym and $12 million for a new football stadium.
While promoting the bond issue, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall and other officials said the new sports facilities would be built on 38 acres of property east of Lowe's home improvement store on East Shawnee Bypass. The 38 acres constituted seven parcels of property and a vacant office supply store.
When asked before the Oct. 8 vote what would happen if property negotiations were to fall through, Mendenhall said the district would review other properties if negotiations hit a stalemate.
After Tuesday's meeting, Mendenhall said he began executing contracts with the seven property owners in October. He said he was only able to negotiate with three of the seven and did not hear from two property owners.
"We waited long enough to figure out if there was another option, a plan B," Mendenhall said. "So we reached out to Bacone, to the president to explain where I thought we could utilize property."
He said architects began to create renderings of athletic facilities for the property in November.
"Right before Thanksgiving was when I started talking with Dr. Clark at Bacone," Mendenhall said, referring to Dr. Ferlin Clark, Bacone president. "We came to an agreement this past Friday on a price."
He said the $300,000 contract for the earnest money was placed on the agenda.
"We'll have to take that contract back once we go to closing and the board executes it," Mendenhall said. "That's when it will be official."
Mendenhall said the Bacone property, which is just under 21 acres, has several advantages.
"One is the concern we've had about students going back and forth across the Shawnee Bypass," he said. "The other thing it does is kind of complete our Muskogee High School campus. We'll have a nice field house and arena and a football field right there on the campus."
He said the property is just west of the MHS G unit and currently includes Bacone baseball fields, barns and the old rodeo arena.
Officials with Bacone College could not be reached for comment.
