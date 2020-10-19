Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as candidates for area districts’ boards of education seats can file candidacy Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 7-9.
Seats available include Tenkiller Public School Seat No. 3; and Indian Capital Technology Center School seat No. 1.
For Tenkiller, file at the Cherokee County Election Board; for ICTC, file at the Muskogee County Election Board. Both offices are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
