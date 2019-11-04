School board seats in the following districts are open to candidates: Woodall School, Seat No. 1; Keys Schools, Seat No. 5; Tahlequah Schools, Seat No. 5, five-year term; Tahlequah Schools, Seat No. 3, three-year term; Norwood School, Seat No. 2; Shady Grove School, Seat No. 1; Tenkiller Public School, Seat No. 2; Lowrey School, Seat No. 3; Briggs School, Seat No. 1; and Grand View School, Seat No. 3.
Statutorily qualified individuals interested in running may file at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 2-4. The elections will be held next year.
