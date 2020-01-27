Tahlequah Public Schools is a public school district comprised of a diverse population. The district reflects the unique rural community of Tahlequah situated in a high-poverty region nestled in beautiful northeast Oklahoma.
Tahlequah is the capital of the Cherokee Nation, where 58 percent of the TPS student population is Native American, and is the home of Northeastern State University. The district is composed of a range of students living in abject poverty; students experiencing violence and neglect; and a large percentage of students with special needs. At the other end of the spectrum, Tahlequah has a higher-than-average percentage of high achievers and gifted students who receive scholarships and attend universities throughout the country.
TPS has always provided a vast array of student services for the district’s diverse student population. The overwhelming obstacles some of our students face today are more challenging than ever. Because of the social-emotional needs that plague many of our students, the district applied for and received the School Climate Transformation Grant. It is a five-year, $3.7 million federal discretionary grant that will include interventions preventing negative behavior, interventions targeting at-risk students and students who have problems related to Adverse Childhood Experiences, and collaboration with a local mental health agency.
The ROAR (Removing Obstacles Achieving Results) project is designed around the needs of the students served by the district and aimed to positively impact all 3,500 students in grades K-12. The project includes training, technical assistance, personnel, and capacity-building in Tahlequah’s effort to foster safety; promote a supportive academic, disciplinary, and physical environment; and encourage and maintain respectful, trusting, and caring relationships throughout the school community.
The project’s mission is to ensure equal access in mental health support, social-emotional learning, and overall student success. This will be accomplished by: implementing a multi-tiered system of support for improving school climate; the infusion of therapeutic counseling into the elementary schools and increase access to therapeutic counseling at the secondary; professional development for staff to implement programs that affect school climate such as Conscious Discipline, Too Good for Drugs, Reconnecting Youth, 2nd Step Bullying; a permanent mission to increase parental involvement utilizing the Family Engagement Specialist and Attendance Officer; targeted tutoring for at-risk students utilizing techniques such as Response-to-Intervention; and school-community partnership based on research, i.e., site-based social workers and therapeutic counselors.
The personnel provided by the ROAR project includes additional therapeutic counselors; an Adverse Childhood Experiences elementary counselor; a school-based social worker for the elementary sites; a Reconnecting Youth teacher; and two part-time RY counselors for the secondary. The project also supports the district family engagement specialist to promote parental and community involvement and the district attendance officer.
The grant was awarded in October, and project staff have been busy getting the project components in place. Tahlequah Public Schools greatly appreciates the opportunity and additional funding to further serve our students by Removing Obstacles and Achieving Results – ROAR!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
