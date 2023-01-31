School closure decisions not always simple; roads a factor

While snow and ice may bring days off for many students, the decision to close the campuses can be a complex one for Tahlequah Public Schools officials.
“I would say that safety is the biggest concern on any of these days, and the transportation piece of safety is what comes into play. That's not only for our school buses, but our 1,200 kids who are possible drivers at the high school level, 500 employees driving in, and just our families bringing their kids in, even if we didn’t have bus transportation,” said TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Paul Martin, TPS director of transportation, said a key element is just watching the weather and keeping in touch with the superintendent and other affiliates.
“It’s one of those things I kind of keep an eye on all the time. I keep a tab open on my computer just to keep track of what’s going on with the weather, whether it’s raining or whatever,” said Martin.
Jones said they continuously watch the forecast and Oklahoma Department of Transportation, while staying in contact with the city’s emergency management director and the county commissioners on road conditions. She said the superintendents in the surrounding area will often also stay in contact with one another to stay informed on road conditions outside of their districts.
“The difference between us and a smaller, dependent school district is they are just looking in one little area and we have kids who come from all over the county. So for us sometimes, it can be that town roads don’t look that bad, but when you look at all the other outlying areas we go to, that’s not the case at all. So we have to take all of that into consideration,” said Jones.
Martin said they ideally try to decide whether to close the school the night before to make it easier for everyone concerned – students, parents and employees. This is especially critical, as TPS bus drivers report every morning at 5:30.
If a determination has not been made by the night before school is to start, Martin said he and TPS Director of Operations Brad Jones wake early in the morning and drive to several areas to see how slick the roads are. After they are done, Brad Jones and Martin then meet with Tanya Jones to make a final determination.
“Normally we will get up between 3-4 a.m., if we’re making a call that morning, and that’s when we’ll go out and drive the roads to see how they look and then get the word to Mrs. Jones. She likes to have it out by 5 a.m. or 5:30 a.m. That’s kind of when everybody starts waking up,” said Martin.
Brad Jones said making the decision to cancel school can be a taxing one.
“It’s always stressful because you just never know – not stressful in a bad way, because the main thing we are trying to do is trying to make sure the kids are safe,” he said.
The superintendent said the school will always err on the side of caution when making a decision that could lead to potential harm, especially considering the number of less experienced drivers driving to the high school.
Due to the number of snow days TPS has built into the calendar, Martin said that if they see there could be any issues, they normally close the school as a precaution.
Martin said the school does have snow routes that can be implemented, as long as it's safe to do so. This option is used when the buses only go to main pick-up locations, where families all meet in one spot. Martin said having Distance Learning Days, and knowing students can still complete their work if school is closed, helps make the decision less stressful.
“None of us would argue that distance learning is the best for our students, but it’s the best we can do on this given day,” said the superintendent.
To stay up to date on weather-related information for TPS, go to the Facebook page or website at www.tahlequahschools.org. A school messenger call is also sent out each day to families to warn them of school closures.
