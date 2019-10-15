School corporal punishment doesn't factor in other issues

An area therapist and advocate says corporal punishment should not be used, because a child may be having a hard time, rather than intending to give the parent or teacher one.
Many children who struggle in school do so due to skill deficits, rather than a motivation issue, according to Larken Wofford, licensed marital and family therapist, state-approved supervisor, and manager of therapeutic services for Southwestern Behavioral Health Center, an inpatient mental health hospital that serves children, adolescents and adults.
This means they do not have the skills needed to meet the expectation.
"Often this is because the expectation is developmentally unrealistic. Other times, it may be due to the child having unmet needs or a history of trauma," said Wofford.
She said they may be experiencing Adverse Childhood Experiences that impact child development - brain development, in particular - and cause children to hold onto intense emotions and behave in a myriad of challenging ways.
"These are brain-based stress responses, not intentional, malicious behaviors," Wofford said. "The reframe to remember is that the child is having a hard time, not giving you a hard time."
Wofford said behaviors should be viewed by adults as helping cues so they may identify the unmet need, and help the child have it met in a healthy way.
"Because the behavior is often due to a skill deficit related to an unmet need, the adult response should be one that allows the child to feel safe and connected enough to get back into a brain state that allows for learning to take place," said Wofford. "Children learn to manage their emotions through co-regulation with a safe adult. When this does not happen, children often have a skill deficit regarding tolerating and managing their own emotions."
Many countries outlawed corporal punishment decades ago, and others are actively moving in that direction.
"These moves make sense, considering research is clear that punitive approaches to discipline cause harm to children, short- and long-term, and result in increased challenging behaviors," Wofford said.
Punishments are meant to make a child suffer for committing the perceived offense. Punitive approaches cause high levels of stress in the body, damage self-esteem, and make it harder for children to manage their own emotions or be in a calm enough state for learning to occur, she said.
"Children do not learn skills or how to make good choices in response to punishments," she said. "They learn that people who love you will hurt you, and they may hone skills that allow them to evade punishment - without ever understanding how they would benefit from making healthier choices."
The use of physical violence against a child leads to a very damaged sense of self, with children who bully others often being treated that way at home by their parents.
Parents who are staunch supporters of punitive approaches tend to be those who were parented in a similar fashion. A child's survival instinct causes a need to justify the parents' actions.
"A sad byproduct of that is the child internalizes that he or she must be to blame. This is what allows for that child to grow up with a warped belief about the use of punishments - that they deserved it, and so other children do, too," said Wofford. "This belief is strong, allowing these adults to ignore the evidence-based research to the contrary and perpetuate this approach on a new generation of children."
Some parents are trying use healthier, gentler ways than those to which they were subjected themselves.
"Parenting using positive discipline approaches requires far more patience and skill than yelling, threatening, or using corporal punishment," Wofford said. "People often think that if punishments are not used, then that means there is no guidance or use of consequences at all. This is not the case."
Positive discipline makes use of natural and logical consequences, limit-setting, and focuses on teaching children, from the start, to reflect on their choices so they learn to make healthy ones, according to Wofford. It is focused on connection.
"Children learn to make healthy choices because they have positive outcomes rather than out of fear of punishments. Children do not need to feel bad to learn to make better choices; this actually is counter-productive," she said. "When children feel better, they do better."
Punishments and rewards both are only effective in the short-term for managing behavior.
"They do not teach new skills. They are external motivators that cause a child to focus on what they will gain or lose, rather than if the choice is healthy or not for them," she said. "Approaches should focus on the use of internal motivators, which grow character, and help children consider how their choices impact themselves and others."
When a child is struggling, Wofford recommends that an adult should focus on managing his or her own emotions, avoid stepping into a power struggle, and instead ask if the child has the skill needed to manage his or her current challenge.
"Often a child feels disconnected or a loss of control, which is impacting their brain functioning in that moment," she said. "If the adult can focus on helping the child feel connected or feel safe and in control, then the unmet need gets met and the behavior resolves."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.