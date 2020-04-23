Most Cherokee County schools are used to preparing and serving two or three meals a day, and many students get them for free. Child Nutrition offices and school staff have not hesitated during this pandemic to make accommodations for the community's children, as they have continued to hand out meals.
Oklahoma schools served more than 1.7 million meals to students in a nine-day period during after the closure of school operation in late March, according to a release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education Wednesday. Tahlequah Public Schools served 17,322 meals, or 1,332 a day, between March 23 and April 17.
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said the district does not have to maintain a certain number of meals served, and that not much food has been wasted. He said this system does result in a reduction in meals served overall, and a reduction in the number of full-price or reduced-priced meals TPS usually has.
"Those things are not a concern at this time," he said.
All children 18 and under are able to get meals from any of the area sites, and some schools have been going mobile. When the program started, the children had to be in a vehicle, but that has changed. At TPS sites, they check students off and write down other names. Parents are urged to contact the individual districts or schools for details and updates to their programs.
Now through May 29, TPS will offer meal pickups on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Cherokee Elementary School, Garden Walk Apartments, and Fox Mobile Homes. Check the Tahlequah Public Schools Facebook page for updates.
"It will continue until summer; we always provide a summer meal program, and that will not change," said Ashlock.
TPS Board of Education Vice President Chrissi Nimmo has gotten food multiple times for her 5-year-old twins and 2-year-old, and is satisfied with the food quality and pick-up process. She said there are some hot foods, some sandwiches, lots of fruit and snacks, and the "tacos have been the best."
"The best part is that it has provided enough milk that it has really extended the trips I have to take to the grocery store," said Nimmo. "And big thanks to the TPS child nutrition staff. They have had to adjust the process several times to meet the needs of the staff, the kids, and the community. I think it's a great job all around."
Cassie Osburn has students ages 11, 15, and 18, and they get meals through Woodall School.
"Woodall drops off my kiddos lunches at our driveway every morning at 10:30. They are really good breakfasts and lunches. My kids love them and look forward to getting them every morning," said Osburn.
Woodall families can still sign up for meals by emailing lclink@woodall.k12.ok.us.
"Woodall is currently averaging 200 meals per day and everything is going very smoothly, thanks to our very dedicated staff members," said Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard.
At Liz Rowan's house, the meals have benefited many in various ways.
"We have been having them delivered. While the kids don't always eat the lunch options, the adults in my household will, and it allows for me to spend more money on things the kids will eat," she said. "My kids also love all the fruit and milk provided by the school, and they have started playing lunch line."
Kandis Correa believes teachers and school staff members are superheroes.
"Our teachers and lunch ladies are precious to our family and them being out scares me, but I know there are so many in need and these ladies are changing lives," she said.
Briggs School and staff have a lot of fans on Facebook appreciating the meals. Briggs served 7,002 meals April 13-17, and between March 23 and April 17, it had served 25,432 meals.
Sarah Wolfe and Bethany Romero commented that they like seeing Jackie Shade delivering from Briggs.
"Miss Jackie is there every day - rain or shine, cold or hot," said Romero. "I'm very appreciative of the meals for my three children. I have an 11-, 7-, and 4-year-old. They enjoy them also."
Wolfe gets her teenagers' and the neighbor's meals from Johnson's Garage, and it has helped her family to get through these hard times.
Andrea Chaffin said Briggs' Coach Eugene Stopp has been dropping off meals at Speedy's. She picks them up for her kids, ages 11 and 13, because they ask her to.
"I think it keeps them connected to the school and they genuinely like the food they receive," said Chaffin. "We are thankful that the schools are able to do this. It helps with a level of normalcy for the kids."
Briggs School is now in the Summer Food Service Program through June 26, except for Memorial Day. Meals will continue to be served 9 a.m. to noon in the Briggs School Gymnasium and at the bus locations. The supper program will end on May 14, with breakfast and lunch service continuing through June 26.
