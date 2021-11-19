It had been a long time since Heritage Elementary School families had met together before Nov. 18. School organizers put together their first-ever Camp Read-a-lot to encourage reading and camaraderie, and as a part of their festivities, they invited groups from Northeastern State University to present to students.
As part of a Title I school, administrators are required to put on parent-outreach programs. In the past, Heritage invited families to various events, but this was the first to take place since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We do one every nine weeks," said Rhonda Reed, assistant principal at Heritage. "Camp Read-a-Lot focuses mainly on literacy. We ask each grade level team to come up with an activity that is literacy-based that also has a camping theme."
The event took place in the gymnasium, cafeteria, music room, and the outside lawn between the gym and the cafeteria, where they set up a campfire and a s'mores station. Children and families had the opportunity to sing camp songs with guitarist Seth Hill.
Heritage also partnered with NSU's Native American Student Association, and members read stories from Cherokee and Native American traditions.
"We are here giving out starter Cherokee language books. We are reading tribal stories to the kids at Heritage," said Dez Hudson, vice president of NASA.
Many second-language speakers are enrolled at Heritage, and to promote English as a Second Language, Heritage invited Sara Swaim, instructor of English as a Second Language at NSU.
"We have an after-school program called "Read with Me" [for kindergarten through third grade] and we work specifically with the multilingual children from different linguistic backgrounds. We do reading activities and different kinds of games to encourage them to develop their literacy in English. So we've got a table tonight with different resources for families about how they can better support their kiddos in their literacy journey," said Swaim.
The school set up a photo booth and tents where kids could read books by flashlight. Hot dogs were distributed to the first 100 events, and students who attended were put into a drawing for prizes.
In the music room, children played Book Walk, which is like a cake walk, but administrators distributed books.
The school invited NSU's Dr. Robin Pursley's creative drama class to entertain children on stage.
"We prepared some reader's theater pieces based on children's books. We also have an adaptation of a popular children's book that one of our students wrote. I have a class called 'creative drama.' It is all about using drama in an educational setting," said Pursley.
Reed explained that events like these are important because they help build relationships among the students, the school, and the parents or guardians.
"It's a great way to let them know that they are a part of the community," she said. "It's important this year, because of the year we had this year. We are a semi-closed campus. We want the opportunity for families to know they are welcome and that we are partners as we educate these children."
