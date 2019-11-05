School offers resources parents can use at home

Tahlequah Public Schools is listening to parents of the children it teaches, and Heritage Elementary invited families to campus Monday evening to offer resources to help improve the chances of student success.
Schools conduct a Title I survey for parent involvement at the end of each year. At Heritage, results are used to create at least one goal that can improve the general education of students. So the school altered one of its four family nights - Heritage University night - to teach parents about tools and resources they can use at home.
"On the survey, when we look at the data, one of the things that came as a need was that parents said they wanted to know more about how to teach their kids at home," said Heritage Principal Amanda Vance. "It's not just something we put aside or do just to appease someone. It's something we look at to improve what we have."
Parents could walk to where their child's grade was and sit in on a session about whatever subject they felt needed the most work. Math and the way it's been taught has changed greatly over the years, so fifth-grade teacher Taylor Roedenbeck showed parents how they can use things like dominoes to make math fun at home.
"The way they multiply, and division strategies have changed, so that's what we're trying to teach them," said Roedenback. "We're hoping with these resources that they can take them home and be able to work with their children -make a game out of it and make it interesting for the kids, so they're still engaged at home. You know, they spent seven hours at school, and their poor little minds when they get home are tired, so hopefully with these games it will be give them a more interactive way to get [parents] involved."
After helping themselves to free Frito chili pies, parents walked around and spoke to teachers, while students participated in a variety of activities. In the gymnasium, an inflatable planetarium from Cherokee Nation Johnson-O'Malley program was set up and students laid on the floor to watch a movie.
For those into technology, engineering and design, the school library had STEM activities for the kids. Students used giant stacking cups to see what they could create, constructed the tallest buildings they could using straws, and built two different mazes with two different "manipulatives" to find out which one worked best.
Student Tosh Pivic tried seeing how big of a robot he could build using a smaller engine than he is used to. He said he would come up with an objective for it after he started building.
"It will have a purpose in the end," said Tosh. "That's how all things in robotics start. You just start building and then you find a purpose for the robot."
The family nights only recently started last year, so attendance numbers haven't been what the school would like. However, this is just the beginning of family nights at TPS, and there are still more to be held.
Heritage Elementary will host another family night Feb. 24.
The nights have still been successful, as parents have found better ways to help teach their kids at home. While some might not enjoy taking the time to fill out a survey, Vance said it's not wasted time.
"We are listening," said Vance.
Get involved
For more information about family nights at Tahlequah Public Schools, call 918-458-4100.
