School officials say breakfast improves student learning

Hulbert and Keys Public Schools have been feeding their students breakfast this year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and administrators are convinced well-fed students work better and are more attentive at school.
Students are welcome to come in early before class to eat food. Mary Longmire, Hulbert nutrition director, noticed that the weather affects whether kids eat in the morning.
"We try to get them in and eat breakfast. If it is pretty, they want to stay outside and play. If it is cold, we get more people to come in. It also depends on the drop-off line. Our elementary kids can go to the playground. We don't force them to come into the cafeteria," said Longmire.
Hulbert has experienced a 40 percent participation rate in the breakfast program, and a 60-70 percent participation rate for lunch.
"Those numbers aren't too bad. You will always have more than you will eat for lunch. They are a little more awake, especially the older ones," she said.
All schools can participate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, wherein the district request reimbursement for food.
Hulbert is currently meeting with the Child Nutrition office of the Oklahoma Department of Education to see if there are alternate ways to extend the program, or pay for breakfast and lunch in some other way.
"It is important because you get energy. Just like putting gas in your car. You've been asleep all night and haven't eaten. It is harder for the kids to concentrate when they are hungry," said Longmire.
Rural schools, like Hulbert ad Keys, have been disadvantaged because the smaller the school, the less food that is ordered. If less food is ordered, it is more difficult to cut deals with distributors. This changed a few years ago when Hulbert joined US Foods.
"We are on a special program with US Foods with a lot of the smaller schools," said Longmire. "We are in a program with rural school districts like Bixby. Even though we are smaller, we get the buying power of larger schools. We used to have to shop around, but now that we are on the program with different schools, we are able to get the same good deals."
Kids have loved the breakfast food distributed by US Foods. The most popular item is sausage biscuits and gravy, which is served every Friday. On March 9, the school tried out a new item, glazed blueberries, which was well-received.
"Those went over like hotcakes," said Longmire.
She has noticed that most of the time, the same kinds of breakfast foods are popular with all ages. Most kids, regardless of grade, like biscuits and gravy, french toast sticks, and cereal. For lunch, however, the older kids like food a little spicier.
"The little kids, if there are tacos and nachos, we'll make a special batch without as many spices. The babies don't want jalapeños because their flavor palates haven't developed yet," she said. "Today was pizza day, and you wouldn't think that pepperoni is spicy, but for the younger ones, we just make plain cheese pizza."
Keys Public Schools has only recently adopted a breakfast program, but Superintendent Vol Woods has noticed it has made a big difference in educational outcomes.
"Years ago, we didn't have a breakfast program. The last several years, we have, and I think that's been a big plus for learning. When kids have had food to eat, they learn better. When they don't have food, they are thinking about food, rather than learning."
KPS is contracted with Opaa! Food Management Inc., which provides the district's breakfasts and lunches.
"We have nutritional requirements they meet. The kids need to be served something that is nutritious, but also tasty," said Woods. "They purchase from wherever they can get the best deals."
Distributors like Opaa! and US Foods pass on those savings to the district, which benefits local families.
As of now, Keys plans to return to the free and reduced-price lunch program next year. Families will have to apply to receive food vouchers, and those who don't will have to pay for breakfast.
Heather Winn, OSU Extension family consumer sciences educator, said breakfast is essential for growing children.
"Eat colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Most people need to increase their fruit and vegetable intake. Have a sliced banana on cereal for breakfast," she said.
