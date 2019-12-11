School officials say data doesn't reflect success

Report cards can reveal much about a student's academic success, but many educators and locals believe Oklahoma School Report Cards do not tell the whole story of how individual districts function.
Cherokee County is home to many schools, rural and within city limits. Each year, the state hands out reports cards to measure each school's performance in a variety of areas, including academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, progress in English language proficiency assessments, postsecondary opportunities and graduation.
For 2018-2019, Keys High School received a D in academic achievement, an A in graduation, a B in chronic absenteeism, a B in postsecondary opportunities, and a C for its overall grade. KHS Principal Steven Goss said the school's D in academic achievement dropped its overall grade, and he feels like the category shouldn't be worth 45 out of the 75 total points a school can earn.
"To me, that's not the best indicator of a school's success," said Goss. "To me, graduation rate is. That's our primary job, to get kids graduated. While we want to improve on academic achievement, we don't feel like we're a C school. We want to be better than that."
While most educators don't mind having a way to assess their school's success, not all of them think the state should place so much emphasis on standardized testing. The academic achievement of a school is based on how well students do on their end-of-year exams. The standardized test for high school is the ACT.
Goss said maybe students with aspirations to go directly into the workforce should be exempt or evaluated differently.
"We're really proud of the percent of students we have who attend our technology center and go to ICTC [Indian Capital Technology Center]," he said. "A lot of those students don't need to take the ACT, so to them, the ACT is not a valuable test, but we still test those kids."
Keys Elementary School scored higher than most in the area. It received a B in academic achievement, an A in academic growth, a B in chronic absenteeism, and a B for its overall grade. Comparatively, KES scored an overall grade of 80 percent, while the state's was 53 percent.
The average grade in academic growth for schools in the state was a C, or 59 percent. Tami Woods, Keys Elementary School principal, said she's proud of the school's A in academic growth, but is not sure the state's overall grading system is a true reflection of the work her teachers and students put in.
"When I looked over our report card, I was pretty pleased with our growth, but it's difficult to say. I know there has to be some way of measuring how well a school is doing," said Woods. "I'm not sure this is the best way to measure, but I understand the process and that the State Department sees that there's a need."
While the reports cards may not give the perfect picture of school operations, the scores can be used to influence and address areas in which educators see a need for improvement. Woods said the school will post its academic growth scores on the walls and celebrate the school's attendance achievements during assemblies. The percentage of students in the state who were in good attendance was almost 86 percent, while KES's was 93.86 percent.
"So one of the areas we look at is making sure that our students are setting goals and achieving goals," Woods said. "We have a literacy lab that we track all students individually and their success. We know that if we can fill the gaps that are missing in some of these kiddos when they're just learning to read or whatever they're having a difficult time in, then we can make progress. I think you have to be more prescriptive and you have to look at those scores."
At Grand View School, which serves grades pre-K through 8, the academic achievement grade was a C, the academic growth was a C, the English language proficiency progress was a B, its chronic absenteeism grade was a C, and its overall grade was a C. The academic growth indicator is used to view how a student performs over time. Because it evaluates students from year to year, Grand View School Superintendent Ed Kennedy said it can be difficult for students on a performance bubble to advance and grow in consecutive years.
"So many times, what you're shooting for as an educator is just to get a child to be able to show growth from one category to the next," said Kennedy. "For a kid to go from that baseline score to proficient, they may only have to improve on one or two test questions. Whereas the likelihood of a child going from proficient to advanced is just really a rare thing."
A report card doesn't take all of school's offerings into account, either. There's no indicator for the extra $2 million Grand View brings in via federal and state funding. Kennedy said the state doesn't take into consideration the professional development and specialized training the school is able to give its teachers, or the extra curriculum offered to students.
"[Band Director] Harvey Price is a legend in this region and really all over Oklahoma, having taught band for almost 50 years," said Kennedy. "Harvey will have over 100 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade that will march in a parade. How does the State Department of Education track items like that? How does it track a school district that has resources like I've talked about?"
Every school in Cherokee County receives a Oklahoma School Report Card. Other K-8 schools besides Grand View and their overall grades are: Briggs, D; Lowery, D; Norwood, C; Peggs, B; Shady Grove, C; Tenkiller, C; and Woodall, B.
What's next
The second in the series examines Tahlequah and Hulbert schools, and takes an in-depth look at some other K-8 schools.
