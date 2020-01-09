With hopes of finding a “cure” for one of its first-grade students, Cherokee Elementary School was the site of a Be The Match donor drive Thursday.
Madilyn Cochran is known in the community as Princess MaeMae. She is battling her third round of Wilms tumor, and has also been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She has been at St. Jude’s since the fall, and will probably be there eight to 10 months, according to Amie Sheets, assistant principal and one of the event organizers.
“She has to have a bone marrow treatment to beat this,” said Sheets. “It’s not just for Mae Mae, but it’ll be put in the national database. It could be Mae Mae or someone else.”
According to the Be The Match website, people battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell and other blood diseases may need a transplant, and their only hope for a cure is to find someone with the same tissue type who is willing to donate to them.
Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is the only affiliate in Oklahoma, according to Marcikus Long, OBI community engagement representative for Be The Match.
“A lot of people don’t know about the program unless it hits close to home,” said Long. “With the school doing an awareness event, they have spread the word about Be The Match.”
At Cherokee, people were asked to swab their checks and join the national database. Fewer than 20 people signed up in the first three hours of the drive.
The qualifications to join the registry are different than those to donate blood. Registrants must be 18-44 years old, meet health guidelines, and commit to donate to any patient in need.
Cherokee Elementary kindergarten teacher Randi Roberts stopped by to register.
“I’m here to help MaeMae and anyone else that needs it – to help save lives,” said Roberts. “If I can help somebody, why not?”
Those registered will only be asked to donate if the markers on their cells match the patient’s.
“If they come up as a match, they will either donate stem cells, which is like donating platelets or plasma – that’s the most common way to donate – or they may be asked to donate bone marrow. They’re under anesthesia for that,” said Long.
The bone marrow process makes up about 20% of donations. For stem cell donation, the donor is given medicine to produce more cells, and then goes through the extraction process.
“If your markers do come up as a match, you may be the only person who could be the match. You could be their cure,” said Long.
Being related by blood to a person doesn’t mean they will have the correct cell markers. Out of family members, full-blood siblings are the most likely match, and that is only 25% of the time, according to Long.
“Seventy-five percent of donors are unrelated to the patient, which is why we have the registry,” said Long. “The more people we can get on the registry, the greater opportunity it is to find a match.”
Over 20 million people are currently on the registry. Race and ethnicity play a part, as patients are most likely to match someone who shares their ethnic background. The percentages for different races to find a match are: African American, 23%; Asian or Pacific Islander, 41%; Hispanic or Latino, 46%; American Indian and Alaska Native, 57%; and white, 77%.
“Nobody has a 100% chance of finding a match,” said Long.
Those interested in joining the registry, but missed Thursday’s event, can text MadilynC to 61474 or visit http://join.bethematch.org/MadilynC. A swab kit will be mailed to them.
Once the kit arrives, the person would follow the directions on it, including swabbing the inside of their cheeks for 10 seconds each. The swabs are mailed back, and once confirmed that the person is still willing to donate, the sample is processed and entered into the database. People stay on the database until they are 60 years old.
Those who are unsure if they have previously registered can call 800-MARROW2 for information.
“Joining is easy, but we want people to be committed. Fifty percent who come up with a match don’t follow through,” said Long. “There’s a patient on the other end waiting for that match.”
Learn more
For more information about Be The Match, contact Marcikus Long at 405-297-5554 or marcikus.long@obi.org; or visit join.bethematch.org/OBI.
