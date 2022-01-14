Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.