Since 2015, Grand View School has secured a number of language grants that have launched a successful after-school program, allowing students to learn about language, arts, athletics, and culture.
The program has also gives students the opportunity to travel throughout Cherokee County and the State of Oklahoma.
“In 2015, we received our first grant that was focused on Native American activities. We had a Native youth project, so we started doing cultural activities here,” said Margaret Carlile, federal programs director at Grand View.
She said Indigenous students perform better when they are proud of their own identity, and programs that help students to connect with their language and culture will offer them confidence throughout their lives.
To facilitate their education, with the grant money, they have hired educators, and they also partner with Northeastern State University and Cherokee Nation.
“Cherokee Nation started sending people out at our request to help with stickball, as well as storytellers, speakers, artists, and language speakers,” said Carlile.
Sara Sporer teaches Cherokee language and music at Grand View. Darlene Littledeer teaches language and culture.
“Darlene started language courses, and kids started competing in Cherokee Nation,” said Carlile. “One of the last language bowls, in the last rounds, it was our kids competing against each other.”
The students also started to visit college campuses, including NSU and The University of Oklahoma.
“I heard about events at the Sam Noble Museum [in Norman] that are related to the Native American Language Youth Fair,” she said.
To prepare for their trip to Norman, students sang at local nursing homes and at local events.
“That helped them participate in front of a giant crowd at Sam Noble Museum,” said Carlile.
They have also used the grant money to visit the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. They visited local sites, including the Hunter’s Home and sites owned by Cherokee Nation. They have taken trips to NSU.
“Some of my kids had never been on an elevator. They never knew what those buildings were over there at NSU. Those of us who are tribal members would tell them, ‘That’s our school,’” said Carlile.
Every day, students follow a routine. They recite the Pledge of Allegiance and the Oklahoma Salute in Cherokee, then they attend singing time.
“We are also learning 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Cherokee so we can perform it at events at school,” said Littledeer.
She explained that kids enjoy learning words in Cherokee. They also like watching Osiyo TV because it helps them connect to the greater Cherokee community. Many children have friends and family members who are a part of Cherokee Nation’s TV programming.
“The games are the most popular. We recently got a stickball set with the actual pole. We just used to play outside and hit something,” said Littledeer.
The kids enjoy Cherokee marbles, though it has been too cold to play in recent months. They are very competitive, she said.
In addition to teaching choir, Sporer helps kids connect ideas with Cherokee words.
“We do elementary words,colors, numbers, and animals. We do games, and they love it when we incorporate games instead of going through words one by one. We have a wheel of fortune that we put syllabary letters on,” said Sporer.
Children can also connect with their culture through the arts.
“Beading is popular, as is basket weaving. They really enjoy that and are excelling in it. We do a round reed double wall. Now they can put that out in five minutes,” said Sporer.
