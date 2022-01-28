Tenkiller Public School is proud of its archery program, and while it is more of an after-school club than a proper team, it is a space for youth to learn life lessons and acquire a skill they can use for the rest of their lives.
The archery program is led by Tenkiller Principal Kenneth Thornton. He descends from archers and craftsmen who have influenced how archery is viewed within Cherokee Nation.
His grandfather, Joe Thornton, was a Cherokee archer and world champion, who died in 2019 at age 102. In 1960, he won the world championship in Oslo, Norway, and set three world records. In 2016, Cherokee Nation established the Joe Thornton Archery Range in his honor.
The principal's father, Ken, is also an archer and craftsman who makes bows and arrows using traditional Cherokee techniques. He is a champion archer in his own right, having won the Cherokee Nation cornstalk shoot when he was only 16 years old during the Cherokee National Holiday.
““He is in the process of doing flintknapping. Every time I kill a turkey, I take it to him to take care of the wing feathers. It is part of our family heritage,” said Thornton.
Because Tenkiller School enrolls so many Cherokee Nation citizens, Thornton feels it is important to offer archery.
The students are preparing to compete in the Archery in the Schools Program Meet, which will take place later this year.
“The kids enjoy going. They buy T-shirts, and we take them out to eat. It’s good to get them to see other people shooting and go to a nice place. it is fun for them,” said Thornton.
The students meet after school every Wednesday to practice. Thornton said some of the kids are getting pretty good.
“It is something that can be competitive. You have to concentrate and focus on what you are doing. There are a lot of safety rules,” he said.
Thornton said archery offers many life skills because it teaches discipline, and it is something students will take with them for the rest of their lives.
“They understand they are operating a weapon that can take a life. There’s a process that they learn. You can’t run marathons or play football the rest of your life, but you can do archery. You can do archery forever,” he said.
