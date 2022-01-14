School resource deputy honored for probe

A school resource deputy has been nationally recognized for his role in an investigation.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Bob Lewandowski, who has been the Keys Public Schools resource deputy, was honored by the National Association of School Resource Officers for a probe he conducted in 2018.
Lewandowski was informed that a teenager had posted a photo of himself on Snapchat and that he was armed.
The boy was holding an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, and the caption read: "Got the AR15, time to go back to school."
Lewandowski located the student and his family, and determined the post was made as a joke. However, the deputy took that information seriously, said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
"Without an SRO, the lines of communication would not have been as good," Lewandowski told NASRO.
"Even if police knew the suspect's name, he would have been difficult to find on a holiday weekend because the grandmother with whom he lived had a different surname."
Chennault said the presence of law enforcement in schools enhances the safety of both students and staff.
"I feel when our children know our deputies personally, children learn our deputies are people they can run to, instead of run from," he said.
The 17-year-old was suspended and faced charges in juvenile court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.