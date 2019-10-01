As tensions rise regarding the potential amendment of zoning ordinances, concerned Tahlequah residents stand their ground on having a bed-and-breakfast within a certain number of feet of a school.
Last month, Tahlequah City Council listened to those who expressed their opinions on what they deemed preventative measures. Residents said their prime concern was to protect the children, and argued that pedophiles could potentially stay within 300 feet of a school.
According to law enforcement, those who are registered sex offenders in Oklahoma cannot live within 2,000 feet of a school or child care facility. That makes more than 80 percent of Oklahoma City off limits for residency.
"In their housing, it's 2,000 feet -- property line to property line -- and that's from a school community playground," said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King. "It has to be a city-maintained park, day cares, or public parks."
Offenders have other restrictions, such as they can't loiter within 500 feet of a school, and they can't loiter within 1,000 feet of their victims' residences.
"They can't just hang out in the same neighborhood as their victim, whether for an unknown reason or a known reason, it doesn't matter," said King.
If a person is convicted of a sex crime against a child who is 13 or younger, they cannot enter within a 500-foot "zone of safety" near schools, parks or playgrounds.
If a crime involved a child, an offender cannot live in a home with children, unless the children are their own and they weren't the victim of said crime. Registered offenders are allowed to watch their own children at school events or sporting events. However, they are not allowed to watch nieces, nephews, or cousins at such events.
"The only way a sex offender can go to any kind of sporting event is if they have a kid playing, but they have to inform the school that they are going to be there. They have that right, according to state statute, to go a game, and the school will notify me and the offender must leave once the event is over," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Captain James Brown.
King said he does get notified from concerned parents that are at an event where an offender may be.
"When someone who is a registered sex offender is at the school, especially some of our high-profile people that people in the community know, but they are allowed by law to be able to watch their kids play sports," said King.
Oklahoma divides sex offenders into three risk levels. A level 1 offense requires a person to register annually for 15 years. A level 2 offense mandates registration every six months for 25 years, and a level 3 offender is required to register every 90 days for life.
For a level 1, the offense includes assault with intent to commit a felony involving sexual assault, child endangerment involving sexual abuse, sodomy, indecent exposure, child pornography, and distributing obscene material.
A level 2 offense includes soliciting a minor to participate in obscenity, online solicitation of minors, and child prostitution.
A level 3 offense is more graphic, hence the fact offenders have to register every 90 days for life. It includes: child abuse involving sexual abuse, child endangerment involving rape, incest, forcible sodomy, first-degree rape or rape by instrumentation, kidnapping involving sexual abuse or sexual exploitation, child sex trafficking, second-degree rape, or lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under the age of 16.
Brown said restrictions are based on the level an offender is registered. If an offender moves or changes addresses, they must notify Brown within three business days.
"They may not be registered, be late for an extended period of time but see they'll get sent verification letters to their address and the offender brings it here, signs it here, and it gets notarized here. Now, if they don't bring that letter in and, say they have to register every 90 days, anything after that 90 days I can arrest them for it," said brown.
During a public hearing on Sept. 11, resident Connie Stacy said her concern regarding bed-and-breakfasts is that no one will know who is going to be housed near schools. She also said there would be no way of knowing if a pedophile or sex offender were staying in an AirBNB.
"We're not against a bed-and-breakfast at all; I'm just concerned about the children," said Stacy. "I know some of you are parents, and if you had a bed-and-breakfast that was going to house 20 people that was across the street from you or the school where your child was, there's no way to know who's going to stay in those facilities."
Steven Wright, who operates short-term rentals, clarified the process for registering B&Bs. He said they take a potential occupant's name with a photo, an email address, phone number, and credit card. AirBNB cross-tracks applicants' names and dates of birth with local registries, and if one comes up with a flag, that person is kicked out.
"I don't see the connection between pedophiles and AirBNBs. I would think that people of that nature would not want to register in a system and be tracked," he said.
Brown said all sex offenders' names, addresses, and their offenses are public record and are on the Department of Corrections website, even if they are transient.
"If somebody comes in and wants to know if so-and-so lives at this address, I can tell somebody all day long where they live," said Brown. "As far as transients, I make one register everyday. If I worry about them, I make them register everyday and if I kind of worry about them -- every three days."
During the public hearing, Wright pointed out that no one was concerned when it came to the motels on East Downing being 750 feet within Greenwood and Cherokee Elementary Schools.
King said as far has those specific hotels or motels, offenders can stay in those establishments, that are located within 750 feet from two schools, as long as they want.
"They can stay there because it's not considered a residence -- that's the loophole," he said. "Theoretically, the argument those concerned residents keep making that sex offenders are going to stay at bed and breakfasts, they're right. There's nothing we can do to prevent them from temporally staying there, but as far as Oak Park motel or Cherokee Inn motel, we can't keep them from renting a room there."
Tahlequah City Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said the board is proposing that a tourist home in R-1, which is permanent, can turn a residence into a short-term rental. No action had been taken yet from City Council to amend the zoning ordinances.
