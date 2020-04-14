School seniors disappointed in turn of events

When looking back on their final year of school, 2020 seniors will be able to tell a unique tale, as their spring semester has been unlike any other in living memory.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools across the country to shut down, and Oklahoma students have been participating in distance learning as they wrap up their remaining weeks of class. Most will miss out on all of the traditional senior-year activities that only come around once in a lifetime.
Rylee Brown, a senior at Tahlequah High School, said this year "has been surreal, to say the least." When she left school for spring break, she had no idea she wouldn't be back.
"I left school a month ago with intentions of returning within a week," said Brown. "For seniors, the next few months are supposed to be the downhill slope we've worked so hard to get to. Once spring break started, I felt like I was waking up to a new cancellation every day, from sporting events and band trips, to prom and graduation. After weeks of waiting for the inevitable, coronavirus was here and my senior year was canceled."
All sporting events have been canceled. Trips for band members, whose parents spent money to have their kids perform in special settings, evaporated. Meanwhile, events like graduation and prom are in limbo. And while many local students are disappointed about the final chapter of their high school career, they also understand the situation.
"It's a good lesson, but a hard one to grasp, that nothing is ever promised," said Brown. "I can't help but be disappointed that we don't get to experience some of those milestones, but I understand the harsh reality of this virus and the precautions that need to be taken in order to overcome it."
Although some students might be enjoying their time away from classes, most of them - who now won't have the special memories their predecessors shared - are disappointed. School friends can no longer see one another in person - at least, not in the hallways, cafeterias, and classrooms where they could congregate.
THS senior Travis Davis has been working out, playing video games, and swimming during his time away from class, but he's grown tired of that routine. His favorite part of attending THS has been the sports programs, and he was looking forward to competing before he takes his next step in life by going into the Navy.
"I honestly hate not being in school," Davis said. "It gives me nothing to do. I wanted to compete in track and just hang out with my friends and do stuff."
Superintendent Leon Ashlock said the board of education plans to discuss graduation during its April meeting. However, until the school has clear local, state and federal guidance, board members "are just talking possibilities," he said.
The thought of not walking across the stage in a cap and gown has disheartened some students; others are not as concerned about the ceremony.
"Honestly, it wasn't a big deal to me," said Davis. "I'm more upset about prom. I haven't been to one."
At Sequoyah High School, senior Katie Hallum was ranked fifth in her class when the school went ahead and graduated all of its eligible seniors. Now, she spends her time working on duel-enrollment college courses at Northeastern State University. And while she said Sequoyah still plans to have a graduation ceremony at a later date, her distress lies elsewhere.
"My biggest concern, to be honest, is how everything is going to wrap up for us in the end," said Hallum. "I was going to three different state championships, as well as school trips to New York and Texas, which were all canceled. My New York trip has the possibility of being rescheduled, but everything else, I'm sure, is canceled indefinitely. Another thing I worry about is, will this even be over by June or July?"
Before the pandemic began, Hallum was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, for which she's been on treatment that makes her "really immunocompromised." It could be months before she stops taking medication to treat it, so if the impact of COVID-19 on the local community persists, she is concerned she'll be highly susceptible to contracting the virus and won't be able to participate in the graduation ceremony.
"It's all very scary and stressful, but I think the most important thing is that people remember not everyone young (like me) is invincible, and practicing social distancing really is what'll get us through this," said Hallum. "Also, a little kindness to the people that are working every day to provide for the community doesn't hurt, either!"
Under normal circumstances, this is usually a special time for seniors who are nearing the end of their time at Northeastern State Univeristy. In an effort to prevent further spread of the COVID-19, NSU has decided to hold a virutal commencement ceremony May 9, at 10 a.m.
"NSU's dedicated faculty and staff are working hard to make NSU's spring 2020 Commencement memorable and meaningful for graduates and their family and friends," said Dan Mabery, University Relations vice president. "In our best effort for the class of 2020 to be recognized appropriately for their hard work and achievement, we will include as many elements of our traditional ceremony as possible."
The link to NSU's 2020 Commencement will be available at nsuok.edu.
