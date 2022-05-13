SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: 21st Century grant boosts Tenkiller School programs

Tenkiller School is in its fourth year of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which provides before- and after-school programs to its students.
The rural school district cooperates with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, who helps to implement the program.
“With our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, the school is able to provide staff and youth leaders to support the students with homework help, tutoring, as well as a variety of other programs,” said Marilyn DeWoody, Tenkiller superintendent.
The program uses several BGCA programs such as Smart Moves, Triple Play, and TRAIL, a diabetes prevention program.
“While the students love to be outside or in the gym playing nine-square, they also get to enjoy arts and crafts, STEM, drones, Legos, cheer, archery, and games,” said DeWoody.
This year, fourth- through eighth-graders particularly enjoyed sewing, during which they learned how to make shoulder bags and pillows.
The Johnson-O’Malley Program also offered after-school resources for students.
“Through the program and JOM, students are provided with a Cherokee culture class where they are learning the language and doing native arts and crafts,” said DeWoody.
After school, students made baskets, corn husk dolls, and worked with clay. They also had the opportunity to meet and learn from Betty Frogg, Cherokee National Treasure, who worked with students interested in learning Cherokee basketmaking.
Frogg’s work, “Betty Christie Frogg: Carrying Her Culture,” was recently on display at the Saline Courthouse in Rose. She is known in the community for making Cherokee flat-reed baskets and traditional clothing.
Tenkiller School will hold a five-week summer program beginning May 16. The theme is “Route 66,” and students will learn about the states it ran through using a variety of educational and activities.
