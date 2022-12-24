SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Briggs band adapts to new teacher, ideas

The Briggs Public Schools band program has started experimenting this season to see what members want to do in the future.
Brady Hacker, band director, said the school's band has increased in numbers this year, as about 32 students are participating in the sixth-grade band and about 25 in the seventh- and eighth-grade band.
"This year with the sixth-grade band, it feels like an influx, because if the retention numbers stay the way they are, the seventh- and eighth-grade band should grow next year by about 10 or 15 members," said Hacker.
The group performed in the school's winter concert on Dec. 6. Hacker said that this year, they decided to make the program unique by having both bands play the last song of the evening together.
"Every person who came up to me specifically talked about that [last song] and how much they enjoyed seeing the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades all playing the same stuff together," said Hacker.
Hacker said he is using his time with his students to find out what they like and what they want to continue doing next season, as it is his first year to teach at Briggs.
"What I want and what the kids want are two completely different things, and I don't want to force the kids to do something where they won't enjoy it," said Hacker. "The main thing is, I want them to enjoy band. I want them to learn music."
Hacker said he plans to take the seventh- and eighth-grade band to a concert or festival at a to-be-determined date this year to help them get used to performing in front of judges for future competitions.
To help better prepare for these contests and to learn more about music, Hacker offers after-school private lessons and tutoring for members a couple of times a week to help give them a more one-on-one experience.
Other future plans for the band program include hosting a spring concert around the end of April 2023, which Hacker said the older band members are already gearing up for.
"I'm just trying to get the kids used to it, so they understand what to practice, and it seems like they really enjoy it. I've had so many kids who are like, 'This is the [most fun] piece we have ever played,'" said Hacker. "If the kids aren't going to enjoy it, then I don't want to force them to learn a piece for two or three months."
