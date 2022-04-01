Briggs Public School is tackling two improvement projects: one that will be primarily funded through COVID relief money, and another that would be funded by a bond issue.
"With COVID, we had various relief funds that came through. Those, we can use for facility improvements and construction," said Stephen Haynes, BPS superintendent.
The project will cost $4 million, and the district will direct $2 million in COVID aid, plus $1 million from the building fund, and another million from lease purchase financing. With this money, Haynes plans to make improvements at the middle school, which needs new flooring and an upgrade to its bathrooms. Improvements will also be made to the elementary school.
"If our bids come in low, if we have bond money, we can use that to make classroom improvements. It is a crazy time in the bidding and construction process. Prices are going up, and fluctuating; it's hard to get a feel for what bids will be like," said Kair Ridenhour, Briggs principal.
The district is also pushing to have Briggs residents vote for a bond issue, which will improve the lower gymnasium. The 10-year bond issue will overlap with a $700,000 measure passed in 2015 to pay for the elementary school.
Haynes said the overlap would not last more than a year or two, and that taxes would be staggered so Briggs residents won't feel the weight of the new bond issue until the old one expires.
The proposed bond issue consists of two different segments. The first is a three-year bond that will run $215,000 and will be paid off from 2022 to 2025. The second is a 10-year bond that will run $1,085,000 and will go from 2025 to 2034. Currently, Briggs residents are paying an annual levy of $77,731.25. After the proposal's passage, that would jump to $154,794.80 for 2022, and will not exceed $155,516.67 on any given year until the expiration of the second bond in 2034.
"The tax will stay the same because it will come out in pieces," said Haynes. "The first rate will be smaller. Once the elementary bond pays off, taxes will keep level. We hope our evaluation will continue to increase."
He said the lower gymnasium is in poor condition, but it is used almost nightly. In addition to school functions, it is also used by community organizations.
"We host a Briggs league in the winter. Teams come in, and we use the big gym and the lower gym. It's in bad shape. The roof needs replacement, the restrooms need to be replaced. The bond issue will be to renovate the lower gym," said Haynes.
Once it is completed, the gym will also have new floors, an enlarged lobby and entry, a new circulation corridor, a concession area, heat, and air conditioning. At this time, the gym has no air conditioning.
"It will be not only for school use, but it will be a nice facility to host band contests. It would allow us to do that," said Haynes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.