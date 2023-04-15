Briggs Public School Superintendent Stephen Haynes was recently elected to the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Board of Directors as the Region 5 director.
Haynes said he has been on the 12-member board since July 2022, after being appointed to complete former Dahlonegah Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Limore’s term. The election took place in Washington, D.C., at the 2023 NAFIS Spring Conference.
The board is primarily made of superintendents, with a few school business managers or business officials. Haynes will continue to represent schools in Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.
“Impacted schools are schools that are impacted by a federal presence. Basically, what the impact aid program is the to make up the loss of tax revenue ad valorem we would receive if that land were taxed and in our case it’s primarily [Native] land,” said Haynes.
The term for Haynes’ position will be up for grabs again in two years. During Haynes’ term, he will continue to advocate for schools that receive Impact Aid, oversee NAFIS plans, and guide the group’s public policy work.
Haynes said the position will not impact his duties as a superintendent, but will continue to keep him busy.
“It’s just another thing on my plate, so I’m quite busy but it is just something in addition to my duties,” said Haynes. “I’m doing this for Briggs because we receive Impact Aid, but also, primarily, the other districts in Oklahoma, [as] our voice to make sure we continue to receive that funding.”
His 20 years of experience has made Haynes very familiar with the program.
For most of his superintendent career, he has been affiliated with Impact Aid. The three districts he has worked for were all Impact Aid districts, and he has served on two separate boards affiliated with the program, including the National Indian Impacted Schools Association and the Oklahoma Serving Impacted Schools boards.
Haynes is looking forward to serving in his position and to continuously help schools in his region.
“It’s an honor to have the position, and I’m currently thrilled to represent impact schools across the country, especially in Oklahoma,” said Haynes.
