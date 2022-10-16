SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Grand View academic team wins first meet of season

Grand View School's academic team won the first academic meet of the season on Oct. 3.
Kristin Prag, the middle school academic team sponsor for Grand View, said the school's fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade teams each competed and won against Tenkiller.
"The questions covered a wide variety of subjects," said Prag. "You cover science, social studies, language arts, math, - basically all subjects. Then they even throw in some humanities pop culture topics in there."
This is the first meet in which Grand View students have been able to participate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were actually a little rusty, but we got a few practices in before we had our first meet, and we kind of all just got right back in the groove," said Prag.
She said the team was ready and happy to be back to competing, as just participating in practices over the past several years was hard on the students.
"It wasn't quite as exciting to just get together and go over the questions," said Prag. "It is a buzzer competition, so they enjoyed that for a while, but then that competitive spirit kicks in, and they're ready to go on and compete weekly."
Prag said Grand View students who want to join the academic team can sign up for tryouts in mid-August. During this time, she said, students will go through a packet and answer questions, which will lead to a few practice sessions before the student tries out the team.
Prag doesn't believe the academic team is any different than others, except for the physicality aspect of some extracurricular activities. She said this is due to the similarities in teamwork, cooperation, and competitiveness of all extracurriculars.
Prag's goal for the academic team this year is to offer encouragement, support, and to teach them teamwork and sportsmanship.
"They can become frustrated whenever they miss a question, and it's very structured, so it takes discipline from each individual team member as well, so it's nice to see those skills develop," said Prag.
Prag said the academic team allows for students to participate in a different opportunity to have a sense of teamwork and cooperation.
Check it out
Grand View's middle school academic team will participate in its next competition against Shady Grove at Grand View School on Oct. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.