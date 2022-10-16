SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Grand View academic team wins first meet of season

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&