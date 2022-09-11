SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Grand View program keeps Native culture alive

The Office of English Language Acquisition highlighted Grand View School's after-school program for continuing its focus on Cherokee heritage and immersion in an August newsletter.
Grand View School third-grade math and Cherokee Language Cultural teacher Darlene Littledeer said the recognition was used to show other Native American and Alaska Native Children in School programs how their practices are working.
"We're losing our speakers, and a lot of these kids don't even know they're language or culture or anything," said Littledeer. "Some of the things I teach them here, they don't know what I'm talking about - even like the food and what we do out at the powwows."
Grand View's Cherokee Language Cultural program immerses students in the Cherokee language and culture through fun activities. Littledeer said she teaches using different levels of games, depending on age and grade level.
The group attends competitions based on Native American history, language, and culture and in choir competitions. Littledeer said being a part of these contests helps students build self-esteem.
The program has been in place since 2015, when only five students were participating. It has since grown to a group of 22 students. The original class focused on Cherokee language and has expanded to include other features, such as traditional Cherokee games and crafts. Some of the activities in which children have participated are stickball, marbles, beading, and concerts with songs in the Cherokee language.
Littledeer said keeping Cherokee cultures and traditions alive is important because it is the only way some students will ever learn about it.
"They're not taught this stuff at home, and they're not exposed to it, even though there are a lot of places that still do it," said Littledeer.
Littledeer said not only is she teaching the kids the culture, but she is also learning from them. Some students have started learning to make moccasins and basket weaving by themselves, and she said this pushes the other kids to take interest.
"I still have a lot learn, too. I'm not as fluent as I used to be, so whenever we are practicing, it helps me," said Littledeer.
Check it out
Grand View's Cherokee Language Cultural program will be competing against other students this year at the Johnson-O'Malley Program Challenge Bowl Competition, Oct. 19-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.