On Aug. 9, Grand View School students started the school year off with a new and bigger playground.
Grand View Assistant Principal Doug Thomas said the almost football field size area was completed two days before the first day of classes. The new playground is made up of two play areas – one for the Early Learning Centers and the other for the elementary school.
The two recreation grounds were combined into one, due to the construction projects taking place at Grand View. Part of the construction for the new classrooms, safe room, and secured entrance should be completed by the district’s Christmas Break.
“One [of the construction projects] was a new front entrance to the school and parking area that is going in where the elementary playground used to be, so when they started that we had to relocate all that stuff,” said Thomas.
Thomas said the playground is now in a more central location of the campus, making it more accessible to all Grand View students. While the area is similar to the previous playgrounds, the district has also added new equipment, including a big structure that features slides, monkey bars, and climbing apparatuses.
The big playground structure was installed in, due to the previous piece experiencing some wear and tear. Thomas said the Early Learning Center received some new equipment about three years ago, while the elementary school has not received any new pieces in the last 20 years.
Some of the play equipment from the previous playgrounds that are making their appearance in the new location are the swings, the American with Disability Act compliant handicap swing, and a hurricane spinner.
The new playground also features more green space and open areas to enjoy, as well as new shade structures with picnic tables underneath.
“There’s no trees out there, so the hot months at the start of the year and the end of the year will have provided shade for the students and the staff when they’re outside,” said Thomas.
The area is used by all students, with equipment being divided by borders to ensure the pieces are only played on by age-appropriate students. Thomas said students, especially those in elementary, seem to be enjoying their recess break more since the installations were put into place.
“They’re able to run and play soccer and football. There’s more room for them to run around,” said Thomas.
Thomas said some future projects the school is looking to add to the playground is a volleyball and pickleball court.
