Grand View School wrapped up its four-week summer enrichment program on June 15 at the Anthis Brennan Sports Complex.
Glenda Sellers, Grand View’s family engagement coordinator and director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, said the school took students to the park to celebrate their hard work during the program.
“They enjoyed being able to socialize with their friends,” said Sellers. “They were able to see their teachers playing with them and see their teachers in a different setting other than a classroom. They mostly enjoyed being with their friends.”
Sellers said the students had been taken to the sports complex several times throughout the last month because of the lack of access to the district’s playground. Grand View School is currently adding six classrooms with a safe room, which means the playground had to give way.
“We had a field out here by the school that they could play in, but this playground gave them equipment and other choices,” said Sellers.
Due to learning loss taking place during the summer, Sellers said the enrichment program helps keep students on track.
The program started with 120 students on May 22 and averaged about 100 each day, with classes being full throughout the time period. Students concentrated on reading and math during the morning sessions, while the afternoons featured rotations of various subjects, including Cherokee language and culture, art, Spanish, fitness activities, and cognitive thinking board games.
Sellers said the summer program was funded through a partnership with the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club and the 21st Century Community Learning Centers.
“Students are always learning, and it’s so important to have our funding sources help us with the fun learning activities,” said Sellers.
The school also took the children on various field trips through the B&GC. Some of the destinations were the Discovery Lab in Tulsa, the Tahlequah movie theater, and the Port of Catoosa. Sellers said taking the kids on field trips gave them opportunities to learn in ways that differentiate from reading a textbook.
“They’re learning all the time that they’re on a field trip, so they might see a sign and they have to read,” said Sellers. “They might have to learn how to work with a partner on doing some project so they are learning all the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.