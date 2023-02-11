Families at Grand View School gathered to learn and observe several activities on STEAM Night Feb. 7.
According to the Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM, STEAM is an approach that uses science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics to help teach children valuable educational skills.
Erin Peters, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher and after-school coordinator at Grand View School, said she not only helped set up STEAM Night but ran one of the booths.
"This is an event we invite families and our students to come in and they get to experience different STEM and STEAM activities to spark interest in them and know what STEAM activities are, and what they are all about, and the different activities that they could do for different age ranges," said Peters.
Peters said this was the first STEAM Night the school has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She said they had a large turnout, 60-plus families in attendance, and some asked how they could purchase items to do the projects at home.
Students could create catapults, play with robots and straw rockets, discover more information regarding graphing, look through microscopes, and more with the 16 diverse activities offered.
Peters said the large number of activities presents patrons with a variety of themes.
"A lot of people think it's just science, but it can be so many different things, [such as] building and analyzing and counting and art and just being creative. There are differences for different age groups, so we wanted to allow a variety and hit everybody for the family atmosphere," said Peters.
She hopes students gained more of an interest in STEAM activities and discovered a better understanding of the subject.
To keep this spark for STEAM alive, Peters said they included handouts that showed families how they could create their own projects at home or purchase their own robots.
Those who managed the event decided to make the occasion about STEAM and not just STEM, as most schools in the United States are starting to include art in their STEM activities.
"It's kind of the whole motion the whole nation is going to, because art requires so much creativity and expands the brain and is used a lot in our engineering practices. It makes you think in a different way to develop new things that are involved in technology and stuff like that can also stem from art," said Peters.
Peters said Grand View likes to keep in contact with students' families through engagement nights, such as this and others focused on literacy, to encourage continued learning at home.
"We like to keep in touch with our families and keep them involved in their student's education, and let them know what the local school is doing to give them a better idea and let them be a part of it," said Peters.
