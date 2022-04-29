SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Grand View student takes home hardware at TOC

Daniel Bright, an eighth-grader at Grand View School, competed and took home a number of awards at the 2022 Oklahoma Association for Academic Competition Tournament of Champions, April 1 at Redlands Community College in El Reno.
Daniel placed fourth in the state in Language Arts, eighth in science, and eighth in social studies. He was the second-highest-ranking K-8 student in the OACC Tournament of Champions competition.
Daniel has won many academic awards during his time at Grand View, having placed first at the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee in 2021, when he won $1,000.
“Daniel is a fantastic student; he is well-rounded academically, socially, and extracurricularly. Daniel is a vital part of our academic team and has been for four years. He has been a wonderful role model for his younger team members. He will be gravely missed as he moves on to high school, but we are excited to hear about his future successes,” said Kristin Prag, Grand View Academic Team coach.
The Oklahoma Association for Academic Competition is a 501(c)(3) that seeks to develop, organize, and promote competitive academic opportunities for Oklahoma students.
Students were able to take tests in testing rooms at sites around the state, and students had one hour to complete tests. To qualify, students had to place first through fifth in qualifying tournaments.
Students are encouraged to have knowledge on a breadth of topics, including personal finance, sociology, world literature, current events, art history and terms, music theory and history, family and consumer sciences, technology education, accounting, biology, general business, business math, communication skills, computer applications, computer science, drawing, economics, geography, and world languages.
The OAAC also offers Quiz Bowl Camp, which helps students to prepare for academic competitions, such as Tournament of Champions.
