Over the course of the past year, Grand View School’s Leadership Club has helped to grow the environment and build connections between older and younger grades.
Jami Smith, a second-grade teacher at Grand View, is adviser and founder of the after-school program called the Leadership Club. Smith started the club this year after going to other affiliates and pitching the idea of having students get involved with community outreach, while also trying to form bonds.
The Leadership Club was established at the same time as Smith’s Walking Club at Grand View, which tries to promote exercise.
“We have Walking Wednesdays, where we walk, and it’s really just paired up great,” said Smith. “The big kids really do a great job of pairing up and working together with the younger kids, which is what I wanted: to get the older kids more involved with the younger kids.”
The Leadership Club has 12 to 15 members who are all in the fifth through sixth grades. The group has benefitted the school in various community-centered ways, such as mopping classrooms when Grand View’s custodial personnel was short-staffed, or the latest venture of collecting pop tabs.
The collected tabs are donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Tulsa, which provides lodging for families of sick children at St. Francis Children’s Hospital.
Smith said the bonds being formed among the different grade levels are starting to impact the entire school through a “domino effect.”
“It’s been great because these kids that have buddied [up] with these younger kids, so now my younger kids — my second-graders — they’re all really involved in the schoolwide project for the pop tabs,” said Smith. “I think a lot of that plays into the relationships the older kids have developed with the younger kids.”
Being a part of the organization has also allowed the students to be a part of the Student Advisory Committee to help improve the school. Other than being aware of the small eyes that are looking up to them, Smith said Leadership Club members have also started to gain more confidence in themselves.
Through the club, Smith said she hopes her students will continue to inspire others to do their best and continue helping people.
“They’re the leaders of our school,” said Smith. “They can really shape and determine the whole atmosphere of our building, and I thought if they could teach that to the younger generation, that would be great.”
