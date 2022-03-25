Grand View School administrators recently unveiled a couple of new structures on campus, including a pavilion and an LED sign.
The school secured a Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Incentive Grant designed to offer money to schools to promote healthy policies. After consultation with Grand View administrators, Superintendent Ed Kennedy decided to put the money toward a pavilion, which has been placed next to the playground.
"We got an extension for that grant because we had a need to do upgrades on outdoor classroom space and playground space. I've seen it in Colorado and Western Oklahoma where they use awning structures over playground areas like outdoor classrooms or dining," said Kennedy.
The idea is that when weather allows, the pavilion will be available during non-recess hours, which would allow staff to teach in a non-indoor space.
Other contributors to the pavilion were Cherokee Nation and the Grand View Parent-Teacher Organization.
"They can use it to get out of the sun, to rest, and it's a place for teachers to get out of the sun. It is great for recess duty. When the weather gets better, they can take them outside for class, or for a snack. They need more appropriate spaces for outdoor dining," said Kennedy.
The pavilion comes with about 15 tables and benches, which are under the pavilion and in the surrounding area.
With previously allocated money, the school installed a new LED sign, which is now allowing parents to read announcements as they drop off their kids at school.
"We feel we do a good job of communicating through social media sources and notifications, but there is nothing as good as letting parents put their eyes on something big and bright," said Kennedy.
The sign cost the district $50,000, which came from the general fund.
The school will soon receive a new awning, which was donated by Big B Food & Deli in Stilwell.
"We moved it, did some metal work, and we are waiting for the mover to place it on campus," Kennedy said.
The new 60-foot by 40-foot awning will be placed between the Middle and Elementary schools and will provide shade for children wanting to relax.
