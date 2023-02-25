On Feb. 9, a Hulbert High School student began efforts to provide classmates with better meals by starting a petition.
Evan Teague, a sophomore, said he and a few of his peers sent a petition around the school to give students and staff a voice on the food. Evan said some found it to be unacceptable and of low quality and quantity, thus preventing some from getting enough nutrients and/or protein. By the end of the day, Evan was hungry when school was out, and having trouble finding the energy to focus.
"Having a good meal can really help with stuff in school, doing work, or practicing sports," said Evan.
Evan said some students were resorting to bringing their own meals, while others just chose not to eat.
In one day, the petition garnered about 316 signatures from students in the junior high and high school building. Evan then made a presentation to the Hulbert School Board of Education at its Feb. 13 meeting.
"Somebody had to do something if we wanted it to change," said Evan.
LaKisha Blandon, HHS/Junior High principal, said she was glad Evan stood up for what he believed in.
"I like when kids take a stand against what they think is unfair," said Blandon. "He felt like the quality of food he and his friends were receiving was not up to par, so we were pleased that he took that step in completing the petition."
Evan said he never participated in anything like the meeting before, and he found it a little nerve-racking.
"I'm not the greatest at public speaking, but I knew it would be worth it in the end," said Evan.
During the meeting, the board did approve termination of the school's food service and is now offering high school students restricted off-campus lunch breaks. Blandon said this was already in the works, but the activism caused it to happen a lot sooner.
Blandon said she believes Evan's initiative will help spark a change at the school and prompt other students to speak up for one another and the betterment of the district.
The petition and opportunity to speak with the board offered Evan a chance to practice how to make change for others, which he said he can use later on in life.
"It's just good to make a change, especially where you are and for the people you are around, for the better," said Evan. "Because if you can have it better, why would you just leave it the way it is?"
