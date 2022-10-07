SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Local student council works to implement positive change

Woodall Public School’s Student Council works to produce several key skills for students through the group's upcoming school projects.
Woodall School’s Federal Programs and Grants Coordinator Skye McGlothlin also works as the school’s student council sponsor.
“Through projects and activities, Woodall Student Council works to promote leadership, citizenship, scholarship, human relations, and cultural values within our school,” said McGlothlin. “As student council, we work hard to implement positive changes within our student body and into our community.”
McGlothlin doesn't know when the organization first began at Woodall but knows the benefits that can be reaped from the club.
“I have personally been the StuCo rep for 9 years and the program has been going long before me,” said McGlothlin.
She said the organization has many activities planned for this year including the Woodall Fall Carnival Hayride, Red Ribbon Week, a Veterans Day assembly, an annual Thanksgiving Food drive, and the Woodall Angel Tree. She said several student council representatives are excited for the return of the Woodall Fall Carnival this year.
Woodalls upcoming events are normally decided on by members and officers of the student council through collaborations and meetings several times a year. McGlothlin said seasonal events are some of the organization’s favorite project themes to create.
Student council currently has 11 members with seven being officers, who will each hold their elected positions for one school year.
Woodall Public School's Student Council officers include Kodey McGlothlin as the organization's president; Cash Keys as vice president; Braden Criner a councilman; Emmy Foreman, as secretary; Tessa Trammel as the treasurer; Abby Wyatt as the historian; and Payton Zodrow as the group's reporter.
Woodall’s Student Council affiliates are composed of students in the sixth through the eighth grade. McGlothlin said she hopes students involved will learn leadership skills, how to come together, and acquire the benefits of making positive change in their community and school.
“Our students work together to provide a means for student expression and assistance in school affairs and activities, give opportunities for student experience in leadership and encourage student, faculty, and community relations,” said McGlothlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.