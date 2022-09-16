SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Lowrey Garden Club helps students grow, respect nature

The Lowrey Garden Club helps students grow their knowledge of nature, and have fun while doing it.
Lowrey Schools Cafeteria Manager Shelly Womack is the main supervisor for the Lowrey Garden Club, which meets Monday through Thursday and is open to all students, regardless of what grade they are in.
The club uses an outdoor classroom to work on projects. Womack and several students started growing plants in pots and cans during summer school. The club first began meeting in 2020 in a mini greenhouse, then moved its operations to a hoop house, which was later blown down by a storm. The club will eventually work in a greenhouse, once it is finished.
“Our goal is that once we get the greenhouse, we can start things by seed and maybe let them take the plants home, or let them have like a little mini farmers market to sell the plants,” said Womack.
The Lowrey Garden Club has an average of about 30 students who participate in the after-school activity.
“The kids took interest because it’s science,” said Womack.
When club members get together, Womack said, they hold lessons to help students learn more about the science behind what they are planting.
Some of the plants grown by the club include squash, tomatoes, zucchini, herbs, etc. They sometimes add the fresh produce to their meals.
Womack said allowing kids to participate in a project like this helps them gain independence.
“It becomes their own, but it teaches them what you can’t learn from a textbook,” said Womack.
The club also provides students with an incentive to try new things, such as new foods, or creating gardens at their own homes.
“I think pulling them in and involving them hands-on with foods they have not dealt with, like kale, is important,” said Womack. “That would be for a winter crop that could be introduced in a salad, or it could be introduced in a soup or something for them to try. It gives them that hands-on opportunity to say, ‘Hey, I grew this with my hands. I am going to try it. I’m more likely to like it.”
The students learning to be self-sufficient, patient, and diligent are some of the main goals of the club.
“It’s the beauty of growth. We have butterflies. We have bees,” said Womack. “It shows them an appreciation of nature and of life – plant life, insect life, animal life.”
