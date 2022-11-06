SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Lowrey School hosts pirate-themed literacy night

Lowrey Public School hosted a pirate-themed Literacy Night on Oct. 25 to encourage reading among students and to build relationships with parents.
Machelle Barnes, a Lowrey reading specialist and first-grade teacher, said the pirate-themed event was held in the school's gym.
The evening featured students reading books in a pirate ship, making messages with sight words, creating nautical notes, and learning about compasses, among other pirate-related activities.
"The pirate theme was a lot of fun," said Barnes. "Some of the kids and staff came dressed in pirate costumes. All of the students were given pirate hats and eye patches when they came in the door."
The school's literacy night event is an annual staple at Lowrey, which has a different theme each year tailored to what students might enjoy.
The school plans to host another family literacy night during the spring 2022-'23 semester.
"Family literacy nights are a great way to promote reading and community involvement," said Barnes.
She said about 60 students, ranging from Lowrey's Pre-K to fourth-grade classes, attended the event with various other members of their families.
Barnes and 21st Century Grant Program Site Coordinator and kindergarten teacher Hannah Walker were the organizers of the October program. It was a team effort from the Lowrey Pre-K through fourth-grade teachers, office staff, after-school program staff, and librarian.
While pirate-themed activities took place at the event, Shawn Pressley, a Lowrey School speech/language pathologist, shared options with parents on how they can improve the speech and language skills of their children, while also gifting them two pirate-themed books to take home.
Her hope for literacy nights is to involve parents in the education path and literacy skills development for their children.
"When parents are engaged in their child's education, they are more likely to develop a partnership with the school to provide the best education possible for their child," said Barnes.
