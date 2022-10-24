Several of Lowrey Public Schools students celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day by making corn bead necklaces on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The students were taught how to create the necklaces by Lowrey Public Schools fifth-through-eighth-grade language arts teacher Sonya Farr and reading teacher Torey Snell.
Farr said the activity had 50 students ranging from fifth grade to eighth grade participating in the activity.
“I hope the students understood the meaning of the tear shaped corn beads and why the Cherokee people made the necklaces,” said Farr.
She said the corn beads are representative of the tears shed from the Indian Removal Act and that Cherokee people created the necklaces to use as gifts or for trading purposes.
Each teacher at Lowrey Public School had students participating in different activities for Indigenous Peoples Day. Some of these activities included paper art, bead crafts, and watching Indigenous-related videos and movies.
Farr said she believes students need to not only learn more about their own culture, but other cultures in the world as well.
“I believe any activity where the students learn about Indigenous people is very important,” said Farr. “I think all students need to learn about Indigenous people plus other cultures, too.”
This was the first time corn bead necklaces have been made at Lowrey. Farr said she is not sure why something like this has not taken place at the school before. This activity was chosen by Farr because the necklaces seemed simple to make and allowed students to wear something they made themselves.
Farr said the students seemed to enjoy making the necklaces, which required a lot of concentration in the design and stringing aspect of the project.
Supplies used to make the jewelry included seed beads, corn beads, and beading thread. The items used to make the necklaces were donated by the Johnson O’Malley Program and a private Cherokee citizen.
