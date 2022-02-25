SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Lowrey students to get growing with greenhouse

Lowrey School has received grant money from Cherokee Nation and an outside source to expand its gardening program.
With inclement weather, the project has been delayed, but within the next month, the school will open a greenhouse for student use.
In 2019, Lowrey received a grant to build a garden, and today, students still benefit from learning about plants and agriculture.
“Gardening interest started with a small circle of dirt with a few tomatoes, peppers and squash, and a few packs of flower seeds,” said Shelly Womack, program coordinator. “The kids seemed thrilled with the exercise of growing things. A parent of children enrolled applied and received the grant.”
Prior to the 2019 grant, the Lowrey Garden Club erected a hoop house, as a storm knocked it over in 2020. But the structure taught students the importance of greenhouses. With this new grant, the school has purchased a greenhouse and other items to help students to cultivate their own food and other plants.
“It opens a world they may not know otherwise – the experience of starting something by seed, watching it grow, caring for the growth, and learning the science of dirt and water and a seed,” she said.
Womack said students feel satisfaction in observing plants they have grown from seed. Learning the growing process also teaches healthier living.
“It opens a world of healthier eating habits. It introduces them to new foods, the willingness, and eagerness to taste something they took part in nurturing,” said Womack.
COVID has set back the timeframe. Administrators would have liked to have already seen this project come to fruition, but they are optimistic about what will soon come.
“The garden was intended to just be a few raised beds, but the idea has grown to be an outside classroom once the greenhouse is constructed and set in its place. Posts have been set and tin will be placed to serve as a break for the wind to protect the greenhouse from being destroyed. As all the work on the garden involves volunteer work, the time frame is contingent on volunteers,” she said.
Children are not too young to learn about plant science and agriculture. Womack said it teaches life skills, patience, hard work, tenacity, a sense of community, teamwork, troubleshooting, productivity, trial and error, and other lessons that do not come from a book.
In this program, students learn how to plant from seed, how to care for items, how to start a garden, the life cycle, and the importance of food sustainability. They will also learn how to grow flowers for butterflies, which help pollinate plants; how to distinguish helpful insects from ones that harm agriculture; and how to determine which plants are edible, and which ones are not.
“The children enjoy the connection to the dirt and what can come from it,” she said.
In addition to the grant received, Cherokee Nation has offered the Lowrey Garden Club tools, equipment, and numerous garden items to supplement the greenhouse and club, which is spearheading the project.
The project construction is on hold at the moment, but will continue as outside temperatures rise and ice melts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.