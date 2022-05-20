SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: New Lowrey super values time with faculty, kids

The Lowrey School District is welcoming Paul Pinkerton, who will serve as its new superintendent, starting July 1.
Pinkerton will replace Cris Wyse, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
A native of Stilwell, Pinkerton has lived in Northeastern Oklahoma nearly his whole life. He attended Maryetta, a rural kindergarten to eighth-grade school in Adair County. After graduating from Stilwell High School, he worked in construction as a carpenter.
“My dad was a carpenter so that type of work just came naturally to me,” said Pinkerton.
He spent time in the Dallas area, where he met different people and experienced living in a big city.
In his late 20s, he started college at Northeastern State University, and upon graduation, he taught at Stilwell High School as he worked on his master’s degree in the evenings. After he obtained his master’s degree, he started working as assistant principal at Stilwell Middle School.
“A few years later, I received a phone call from a small rural school in Sequoyah County, wanting me to come there and be their superintendent. I was totally happy as an assistant principal at Stilwell School, but after some thought, I decided to take the step up and start a superintendent job,” said Pinkerton. “One of my biggest achievements in education came during this time at a rural school. They were facing hard financial times and I was trying to figure out how to keep the school open.”
In 2010, he managed to consolidate Bell and Belfonte schools, which allowed both to remain open.
“I had some help in getting this consolidation accomplished from Dr. Neil Morton, who at the time was Cherokee Nation Education director and also received help from the State Department of Education,” said Pinkerton.
He has worked in education for 25 years, 15 of those as a superintendent.
“I am looking forward to working in Cherokee County at Lowrey School and continuing to make Lowrey School a great place for students to be at every day. One thing I have learned to value in education is time. I enjoy spending time with the children and the teachers, always trying to make life better for everyone,” said Pinkerton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.