SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Norwood prides itself on community atmosphere

Norwood School is nestled in the hills off of Four-Mile Road, and its administrators and teachers pride themselves in having fostered a small-school atmosphere wherein people treat one another like family.
"Norwood is a good home, family-oriented school. We have around 130 students from pre-K through eighth grade, and one of the things that makes Norwood unique is the family atmosphere," said Keith Fisher, superintendent. "We know our kids, and we know most of our families, by name. We have staff from top to bottom that make these kids priority No. 1."
Norwood has undergone reconstruction of its cafeteria recently. The project has enhanced the size of the kitchen and the serving area. The floors have been updated, as well as the ceiling tiles. The kitchen also has new freezers.
"We've been able to enhance our campus, and we've been doing some other updating," said Fisher.
The update also includes a new exterior fence, which offers security to the building.
"It is homey, and it is something that makes us unique. Norwood is a small school, and I'm very proud of that. I'm proud of the relationship our staff has with our students, and that we have with our community," said Fisher.
Coming out of COVID, the school is now participating in activities such as softball, football, basketball, and track and field, as well as the academic teams.
On March 10, Norwood hosted its annual spelling bee. Each class sent two representatives to compete in a schoolwide competition. Of that pool, two top spellers will represent grades 1-4, and two additional students will represent grades 5-8 at the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee in Muskogee on Friday, April 22, at the Muskogee Civic Center.
The spelling bee is a popular competition because spelling is an important life skill, and the event brings kids and community together, Fisher said.
"The kids enjoy it. They enjoy being together. We had our entire student body up there, and every one of them was clapping for their peers," said Fisher.
The superintendent would like to see more students attending the rural school, but he doesn't want to ever lose the small-school atmosphere that is nurtured at the site.
"I hang our hat on how when a kid walks through the gate each morning, they are ours. Those are our kids. That is one of the things that makes this place special. We have strong support from our school board, and we have many people who are willing to wear many hats to make sure we get everything done," said Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.