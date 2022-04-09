SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Norwood reeling in pre-K, kindergarten families

Norwood School is enrolling pre-K and kindergarten students for the 2022 school year, and administrators are making a case to families to sign their kids up to attend the rural school.
School administrators and teachers have addressed the importance of enrolling students in pre-K and kindergarten. Students who attend pre-K are more likely to develop a love for classroom learning earlier. They also develop social skills that help them to succeed later in elementary school.
Teachers have found that preschoolers have the ability to understand that characters in books have meaning. By learning the names of letters and associating them with the sounds they make, they are more likely to develop literacy skills at an earlier age.
Norwood prides it-self in its small-town approach to education. While the school impl-ements a full-range of technological tools, Keith Fisher, Norwood superintendent, touts small classrooms and personal interaction between teachers and students. For pres-choolers, he believes this approach works best.
"It is a wonderful school and a wonderful place to attend. We are a family-oriented school where we know all of the families of the students who attend," said Fisher.
Pre-K students must be 4 years old, and kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll in classes. Students must also have immunization records, a birth certificate, a Social Security card, and a certificate of degree of Indian blood - if applicable.
Kindergarten and pre-K classes run at a full-day schedule. To ease the burden for working parents, Norwood offers before and after school programs. Pre-enrollment will begin May 4-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents are encouraged to come in-person. If parents are not able to come during this period, they can call the school to set up a different time at 918-478-3092.
"We do have an after-school program from 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday," said Fisher. "We are looking at the possibility of holding a Cherokee language and culture class for next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.