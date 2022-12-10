SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Peggs Academic Team wins 2nd at state meet

Although the season for academic meets is over, Peggs School's team has already begun preparing for next year.
Kelli Hudgins, a Peggs teacher and academic team coach, said this is her first year with the team, which is made up of 25 fifth- through eighth-grade students.
"There's been a lot of learning. We've had to do a lot of studying after meets on the areas that we've been a little bit weaker in," said Hudgins.
At the group's county academic meet, the fifth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade academic teams won first place, while the sixth-grade team garnered second this year.
The seventh- and eighth-grade members of the team, which was mainly made up of the latter grade level, also attended the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools State Academic Meet and placed second.
"Something to note is we lost our very first match because it's a double-elimination tournament. We had to win the next six in a row to get to the finals, so that was a difficult day," said Hudgins.
This is the first year for the team to participate in academic meets since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hudgins believes the team has been ready to get back to regular contests or to compete in a meet for the first time, as several members have not been able to participate in a regular season.
She said the Peggs Academic Team is similar to other extracurricular activities, as each member has to put in a lot of time and effort to improve their standings.
"As with sports, if you're weak in one area, you have to practice to get better, so it's kind of the same thing with academics. If you're weak, say, in children's authors, then you need to study in that area," said Hudgins.
The team has not increased by many this year and hasn't added new techniques, other than partaking in many in-school practices and studying at home.
"It pushes them to think and to work hard, and some of these kiddos who are on the team, this is what they excel at," said Hudgins. "They might excel in other areas, but this is what they're good at and it gives something to be competitive with."
Peggs Academic Team is done with its buzzer competitions for 2022, but they will be vying in the ORES written contest in April. During the 2023 spring semester, Hudgins said the team will be using its time to mainly work on speed and some weaker areas.
"They have exceeded my expectations this year," said Hudgins. "They just love it so much, and I hope they can continue to love the academic competitions and meets and want to keep learning and doing better."
