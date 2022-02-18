SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Shady Grove steps up after-school, athletic programs

Shady Grove Elementary School is making strides in its after-school and athletic programs, which is helping kids feel a sense of normalcy amid the pandemic.
The boys' basketball team recently beat Fanshawe in the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools State Championship for Division IV. The team went 22-2 on the year.
"We are striving for success every day," said Emmett Thompson, superintendent. "We have held sports and academic contests this year."
Thompson feels fortunate that students have enjoyed good enough health throughout the year to keep school in-person. Like other districts, Shady Grove has planned virtual days, but kids have primarily learned on site.
"We got federal funds to help with COVID strategies," said Thompson.
Through the CARES Act, the district has removed carpet and installed tile for easier cleaning. It has also offered COVID-testing, received devices, implemented online curriculum, and installed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building and at every entrance. The school is installing hands-free sinks in its bathrooms.
"We've done everything most schools around here have done," said Thompson.
The school is also building new classrooms and a safe room by the cafeteria.
"That will add a lot of space where we can socially distance," he said.
Thompson believes Shady Grove has experienced as much success this year as it has because of its mission.
"We keep the focus on the kids. Everything we do asks how it affects the kids to become productive citizens," he said.
Shady Grove has been described as a small school where teachers and administrators work closely with students and families. Shady Grove has always accepted transfers, and welcomes all students, especially those who work well in a smaller environment.
"We are a team with parents," said Thompson.
The after-school program is funded through Title I and focuses on core curriculum - namely, reading, language arts, and math.
"We provide that hour of educational opportunity, then we have enrichment activities, like computer time," he said.
