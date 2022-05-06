Shady Grove School announced Brayden Manuel Rodriguez is the 2022 valedictorian and Jaymi Faye Peavey is salutatorian. Both students will be recognized at graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 10, in the gymnasium at 7 p.m.
"Brayden and Jami are students every teacher wants: mature, curious, dependable, hard-working, and fun to be around," said Sherry Daniels, Shady Grove teacher.
Brayden is the son of Manuel Rodriquez and Carrie Boston, and he has attended Shady Grove for seven years. He has received numerous awards for outstanding achievement in reading, English, social studies, math, science, and he has been placed on the Honor Roll many times. He is a member of the gifted and talented program, as well as the Academic Team, and has placed in several local competitions.
Brayden plays trumpet for the Shady Grove Band, and has competed on Shady Grove's basketball team and made several Oklahoma Elementary Rural School State Tournament appearances. In 2021-2022, Shady Grove won the State Championship, and Brayden won the division's Most Valuable Player award. In 2018-2019, Shady Grove won the state runners-up, in 2020-2021 team state champions, and 2021-2022, team runners-up. Brayden placed in many individual and team events.
In Cross-Country 2018-2019, Shady Grove was state runner-up; in 2019-2020, state runners-up; and 2021-2022, third place. Brayden was one of the top five runners each year. He also enjoys fishing and playing basketball. Next year, he will be attending Sequoyah High School.
Salutatorian Jaymi Faye Peavey, daughter of Kyle and Heather Blevins, has attended Shady Grove for eight years. She has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement in reading, social studies, math, science, and Honor Roll.
She plays the trombone for the Shady Grove Band and is a member of the gifted and talented program and the Academic Team, having placed at several local competitions. Jaymi has actively participated in 4-H for seven years, and she has played basketball for Shady Grove for eight years, softball eight years, track eight years, cross country eight years, and volleyball two years. In her free time, she likes to hang out with friends and family. Next year she will be attending Tahlequah High School.
"Congratulations on your graduation and best wishes from Shady Grove on your next adventure," said Daniels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.