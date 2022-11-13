SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Tenkiller students study pumpkins for hands-on fun

Tenkiller School Pre-K students participated in a study unit over pumpkins during the entire month of October.
Cary Weir, Tenkiller Pre-K teacher, said she chooses to teach about pumpkins every year because students love to learn at the hands-on centers.
"Many have never experienced some of the lessons about pumpkins," said Weir. "I enjoy seeing their amazement and interest in the pumpkins."
The unit consisted of several centers that focused on multiple pumpkin-related activities, which included life skills such as math, reading, and science.
Weir said the centers had the students answering questions, such as about the weight and size of pumpkins, counting pumpkin seeds, art, stages of growing a pumpkin, and more.
"Throughout the month, students were given opportunities to rotate through learning centers, learning all about pumpkins," said Weir. "[Studies ranged] from how a pumpkin grows, how they feel, how they smell, what they can be used for, how big they grow, how they taste."
Weir said among the activities the class worked on was cutting open and cleaning a pumpkin to feel the fibrous strands, as well as counting and tasting the seeds. The class also participated in a science project wherein the top of a pumpkin was cut off and potting soil was placed inside. Students could then watch the sprouts grow from the seeds.
Most of Tenkiller's lower classes do lessons involving pumpkins, but Weir stretches her unit to take place during October.
Weir said all of her students had the opportunity throughout the month to visit the different centers several times.
"I love their remarks, 'This is so cool Mrs. Weir.' 'I love this.' The life lessons of counting, weighing, measuring, and reading about pumpkins is valuable," said Weir. "They always remember the hands-on experiences."
Weir said she hopes the everyday life lessons her students learned with the pumpkin unit will carry on with them forever. She will continue teaching this particular unit every year because of the joy it brought her students.
"The hands-on experiences are worth every minute of planning, buying and teaching this unit," said Weir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.