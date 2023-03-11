SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: THS art instructor wins District Teacher of the Year

Anthony Amason, Tahlequah High School art teacher, has been named the Tahlequah Public School District Teacher of the Year.
"It's exciting. It's an absolute blessing to be acknowledged by my peers, and in this situation, by all of my colleagues across the district who were there to go through this interview process," said Amason. "It's nice to be seen for something you work hard for."
In late January, after a vote was taken amongst the nominated, a TPS teacher from each of the six district sites was announced as a Teacher of the Year. Recipients of this accolade then went through an interview process with the 13-member Professional Development Committee to determine the District Teacher of the Year.
To potentially receive the honor of State Teacher of the Year, Amason will now have to go through an application process.
His journey in education began at TPS 14 years ago.
"It's been said before, 'Make sure you find a job that doesn't feel like a job,' and that's not realistic in some people's situations, but that is what it feels like for me," said Amason. "It doesn't feel like I go to work every day. It feels like I just go from one home to another."
Teaching was not Amason's initial career path, as he first pursued the medical field. Amason said during his younger years, his teachers saved his life and helped him overcome struggles that were the result of a rough childhood.
"Sincerely, I believe God just gave me a different path. I knew I wanted to help people, and I knew I had made it to where I was because of the teachers I had in my life," said Amason. "I wanted to do the same thing. I wanted to be able to help kids who were struggling with their lives."
Amason said he takes pride in his room being seen as a safe space for students.
"I build relationships, intentionally helping kids really see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Amason. "These are kids living in the moment of a battle of their life, and I'm just there to try to help them hold on, and in some cases, help them make it out of those situations."
His class does not have a curriculum geared toward a test, and Amason said this allows students to focus on project-based learning, which lets him get to know each one.
Amason said he was surprised he won District Teacher of the Year because of the other educators and their skill sets he was up against.
While Amason has never won the award prior to receiving this recognition, he said he has won the Rookie Teacher of the Year, FCA Coach of the Year, and District Coach of the Year during his career.
While Amason said he is not in a rush to leave the art room, he said he is willing to follow his life's path, which might mean taking an administration position one day in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.