Tahlequah Public School hosted a groundbreaking for the school's new indoor athletic facility on Jan. 4.
Matt Cloud, TPS director of athletics, said even though the new building will be at the school's baseball and softball fields, it will be used to benefit all high school and junior high athletics, especially during inclement weather.
"With the turf football project, we won't get rained out as much for football practice, but if there's lightning or hailing or anything like that, we'll be able to practice football there," said Cloud. "[If it's] really cold in the winter, soccer could be in there practicing, so it's kind of an outdoor sports indoor facility."
Cloud said in certain situations other extracurriculars - such as the band or robotics - will be able to use the building, as well.
He said the reason for building the facility is to allow students to have a dedicated practice space. The campus has a turf room that doubles as a weight room, making indoor practices difficult.
"We have some little areas. It's not really conducive to running full practices," said Cloud. "We'll have to come in groups, so half the people would be here, half the team might be down at Central gym, and now this is a big enough building you can incorporate full practices with the entire team."
Cloud said with weather permitting, people will start to see the structure go up at the end of February, with the project possibly being finished by October.
"The timeline that the construction company gave us was a 10-month deal, but with that being said, once the building goes up, it's pretty streamlined. I don't see it taking that long," said Cloud.
The new facility will comprise about 11,500 square feet and will include retractable batting cages and a turf floor.
Cloud said he believes the indoor facility will not only present more opportunities to students, but will be a showpiece for the Tahlequah campus.
"We live in a world where, as adults, we want nice things and kids want nice things," said Cloud. "I think it's a draw for students to want to come to school here with the options they do have. That's our goal: to enhance all of our facilities and give them opportunities they might not have elsewhere."
