Tahlequah Public Schools recognized six teachers in the district with the 2023-'24 Teacher of the Year awards on Jan. 21.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said recipients are chosen by their peers through their dedication to education, distinguished service, and academic excellence.
Greenwood Elementary second-time site winner and kindergarten teacher Ginger Allen said the awards generate excitement among teachers about their jobs.
"It's nice to be supported," said Allen. "It's nice when your colleagues celebrate you. It's just like in my classroom; when we do classroom celebrations, they just love it. It builds their confidence, it makes the classroom exciting, and when you celebrate teachers it builds their confidence."
Every year, several teachers from each location are nominated for the honor. Then a vote is taken among their colleagues to decide the winners.
Natasha McIntosh, first-grade Heritage Elementary teacher, said accepting the initial nomination was the most difficult part of the process, as receiving the attention was out of her realm of experience.
"I'm not sure if me winning the award will be an inspiration to [my students], but I know seeing their proud smiling faces and receiving their high-fives and hugs brought joy to my heart when I was announced as Teacher of the Year," said McIntosh.
Monica Spears, a special education teacher at Sequoyah Pre-K, won this year's award for her site, for the second time since the 2017-'18 year. Spears said the award gives teachers proper recognition and helps them feel valued, when they are sometimes told otherwise by society.
"Coming home and saying, 'Hey, I won Teacher of the Year' and [my niece] saying, 'That's so awesome' and she sees me struggling, being tired, and having to go in on weekends and finish things, and she still wants to be a teacher. But [it's important] to just see there is more to this and that you do get recognized because there are some times that teachers don't get recognized in society," said Spears.
Anthony Amason, an art teacher named Tahlequah High School Teacher of the Year, said he was humbled by the honor, which indicates he is doing what he was called to do.
"I believe any teacher who receives this award is simply doing what our career calls us to do, to build relationships and help students strive to be their best," said Amason.
For Cherokee Elementary site winner and special education teacher Heather Zimmer, working in the multiple disabilities classroom is her dream job. She said the award helps her feel like she is being a strong advocate for her students, which she first set out to be when she came to the school.
"I want to do so much to make sure the kids and their parents get the education, support, and encouragement as well as guidance, discipline, and structure they need to succeed now and in the future," said Zimmer.
For some, the award may spur them to want to do more, but for Tahlequah Middle School winner and American Studies teacher Trico Blue, it's his passion for the profession that pushes him.
"My passion for education is rooted in my faith," said Blue. "My faith teaches me: 'To whom much is given, much is required.' And I have been blessed with so much, so it is my honor to return the favor to others. I believe every child deserves a quality education - an education that challenges them, engages them, and is uniquely designed for them."
Jones said after each site has selected its Teacher of the Year, the recipients will go through an interview process to see who wins District Teacher of the Year. An application can then be made by the winner for the state level honor.
