A Christmas concert and holiday charity event are underway at Woodall School.
Johnny Haxton, Woodall music teacher and choir director, said the school's annual Christmas concert will be Dec. 16 - the last day of the semester - at 9:30 a.m.
Haxton said all students will be performing a variety of songs, with designated groups for the 45-minute event, and solo acts will be taking place in between group performances as they exit the stage.
"I always like to keep music going to keep the attention. It would be boring just watching kids come on and off stage," said Haxton.
Several teachers will be taking part in the concert this year, through a group rendition of "The 12 Days of Christmas."
"I think it's important that the kids see the teachers are enjoying this, as well," said Haxton. "Just enjoying the season, enjoying the spirit of performing, and the kids always love it when the teachers are up there being human and showing they're real people."
Several solo and group performances will feature classic Christmas songs, but most of the music will consist of original numbers from Plank Road Publishing.
The reason for incorporating nontraditional songs is to show the audience new and fresh numbers, and to urge students to be more engaged in the program.
"You always want to be able to expose the kids to some different things they really haven't heard before, and they find a lot of fun in doing that," said Haxton.
The concert is a tradition for Woodall, and Haxton said this can be seen as a treasure after the pandemic.
"I think that with everything we went through with COVID-19, it really reminded us how important it is and how much we love our traditions," said Haxton.
The Christmas concert is free to the public and will take place in the main gym.
Woodall is also hosting a Giving Tree this holiday season in the front office. Skye McGlothlin, Woodall federal programs and grants coordinator, has been sponsoring the project for 10 years.
"Our Giving Tree differs from toy drivers, etc., because each gift is purchased with a specific child in mind," said McGlothlin.
She said the Giving Tree is a traditional Angel Tree project, which has 49 tags this year, each representing a local child in need.
"This is the most we have ever had. The need is great with the economy, and we really need the local communities' help to make sure all the angels are sponsored," said McGlothlin.
Families wanting their children to participate must fill out an application detailing the Christmas gift wishes of the student. The presents will be available for pickup before Christmas Break.
Anyone wanting to help one of the 49 children can do so by pulling a tag off of the tree and returning the requested gift to the school by Dec. 13 for wrapping and distribution by Woodall's Student Council.
