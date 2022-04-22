At the end of the school year, students around the county are expected to take state tests. The scores help the district and state assess the school’s performance.
To kick off state testing, Woodall Public School held an assembly to motivate test-takers.
“State testing is important because it is a summative assessment of what the students have learned all year. It gives the schools important data about student learning in relation to state educational standards,” said Kim Kocsis, counselor at WPS.
The data also gives teachers important information, which assists them in lesson development for the following school year.
Testing events kicked off on April 20 with CRUSH The Test, an assembly, organized by WPS administration.
“Using the acronym, CRUSH, students were reminded of helpful testing tips such as C is for staying calm, cool, and comfortable. Don't stress about the test; just do your best,” said Kocsis.
Students were also reminded about reading the questions carefully, using time wisely, getting enough sleep, and eating a good breakfast and lunch.
It isn’t uncommon for students who experience stress or hunger to perform below their abilities, which is why it is important for them to use techniques to stay calm.
At the assembly, the pre-K motivated test-takers by singing a song about CRUSHing the state test, and the younger students gave the older students high-fives for good luck.
“Having a positive and fun kick-off assembly for state testing has become an annual tradition at Woodall that the students and staff look forward to each year,” said Kocsis.
Woodall will celebrate graduating students with an eighth-grade graduation event on May 10 at 7 p.m. in the event center. Kindergarten graduation will take place at 9 a.m. on May 11.
