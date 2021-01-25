The Oklahoma Blood Institute Cherokee County Schools Super Hero Challenge Blood Drive is set for Sat. Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Tahlequah United Methodist Church Activities Center.
Celeste Looney Insurance Agency will donate $500 toward a grand prize for the school that has the most participation.
"We will be tallying the votes the day of the drive and will go off of participation of population again to make the opportunity fair," said Ashley Travis, OBI account consultant.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Those who have recovered for COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at the drive. To schedule an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
