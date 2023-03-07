Protecting local waters was the topic of discussion for Blue Thumb volunteers during a March 4 training session.
At the Armory Building, a group of potential new volunteers for Blue Thumb listened as Cheryl Cheadle, volunteer coordinator, explained how they could help protect Oklahoma's waters.
They were there for the first day of a weekend training program on how to become a volunteer stream monitor.
The Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program is the educational arm of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission Water Quality Division. The program provides education and supports scientists who monitor Oklahoma streams. Blue Thumb oversees 80 sites.
"Volunteers are the voices for our water sources," said Cheadle.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate in the gathering of data on the health of Oklahoma's water. Once trained and accepted into the program, each volunteer is given a test kit to check for the basics, which are nutrients, oxygen, pH, and salts.
Cole Clark and Kenzie Tietz drove from Tulsa to attend.
"I'm going to school for environmental science, and I want to be a park ranger in the future, so I thought this was a fun volunteer opportunity," said Clark.
Besides water sample collection, volunteers provide education to their communities. Tools and materials are supplied by Blue Thumb for pollution prevention demonstrations, stream cleanups, and creating static displays about water health in communities.
If a volunteer takes on the duties of monitoring a creek, it is not a small decision. They are expected to test their site monthly, attend continuing education, collect fish and bugs, and assist in fish collection and habitat assessment each fourth year.
"[I'm here because] everyone needs refreshers on sampling, and this was a good reason to [get] some practice," said Laura Downing, environmental specialist with Cherokee Nation Environmental Programs. "Mostly what we deal with is the Super Fund Program."
A current project for Cherokee Nation Environmental Programs is the abandoned Fansteel Metals building in Muskogee, on the banks of the Arkansas River.
"Governor Stitt pulled what is called a silver bullet on that site, because [a super fund site] has to score a certain amount of points before EPA can step in and list it and start the clean-up [of uranium and thorium] process. It was just on the cusp of what was needed to have EPA step in, but with all the flooding along that river and potential flooding, we knew something had to happen," said Downing.
Cheadle explained one of the newer programs that home and business owners can participate in to help protect Oklahoma's waterways. Glenpool's Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project is part of a statewide effort to keep runoff of pollutants from landscapes out of Oklahoma's waterways.
"Glenpool's [Yard by Yard] program could easily be adopted by Tahlequah," said Cheadle.
Cheadle said if people don't realize the loss they have experienced then they will not take steps to protect the area's water.
The Yard by Yard program educates how properties can be designed to filter stormwater, reduce floods, and mitigate impacts of drought, create habitat, and sustenance for pollinators, and grow nutritious food. Three popular practices of the Yard by Yard Project is providing food and water for small urban wildlife, growing gardens versus lawns, and planting native plants. For more information, go to www.okconservation.org/yardbyyard.
On a larger scale, property owners can protect streams by allowing the natural riparian vegetation to remain.
This allows for filtering to occur, shades the water for mollusks and other species, and creates animal habitats. A common practice is to cut the vegetation down to the edges of streams and canals, stripping away those important protections.
"Fresh water clams are taking a huge beating because we are taking away riparian areas that keep the water cool," said Cheadle.
Candice Miller, educator/Project WET coordinator, shared that 70-75% of earth's surface is water. After salt, underground and inaccessible, and frozen waters are subtracted from that number, humans and animals are left with .003% of earth's water to meet all of their needs.
"I don't know how much more can be done, but surely there's things that can be done to help the quality of water and keep it that way," said attendee Susan Pippin. "I understand that in some water districts they aren't allowing any more [water] meters because there's not enough water."
