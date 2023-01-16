Schools have differing lice policies; two don't allow nits

Most Cherokee County schools enforce a "no nit" policy when it comes to dealing with head lice.
Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, said Tahlequah Public Schools basically has a policy to send kids home if eggs are seen.
"If you have nits, those are going to hatch, so we send the kid home and they have a day to clear it up," said McCoy. "Then they come back the next morning, and we check them again and make sure there are no live bugs or nits."
McCoy said while head lice tends to be more prevalent during winter months, the insects are a problem year-round.
She said they administer schoolwide lice checks on students at least once a month, unless a classroom is found to have several students dealing with infections.
Sara Jordan, TPS school resource and social services specialist, said the district policy is that the first day a child is sent home with head lice, the parents are contacted and given information and assistance on the treatment. If a second outbreak takes place, the same precautions are taken with the school nurse or principal further educating the child's guardians.
If a third incident takes place over a short period of time, a home visit will be performed by Jordan or the school's DHS social worker to offer more help. Jordan said the first three to four absences due to lice are usually excused.
She said this can be a problem throughout any grade, and how they stay caught up during this time is mainly dependent on their age.
"Sometimes teachers will send home paperwork or packets," said Jordan. "Say they're in third grade or second grade and working on cursive, they might send home sheets or something they are working on in class, but digital is an option, too, especially for the older kids."
For students at Hulbert Public Schools, staying caught up depends on what the parent requests. HPS does not have a no nit policy when it comes to lice, as it is not considered to be an infectious disease.
"The policy was updated in 2021, to include the updated report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, on head lice, and asserts that, 'No healthy child should be excluded from school or allowed to miss school time because of head lice or nits. Pediatricians may educate school communities that no-nit policies for return to school should be abandoned," said Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
Choate said if a student is discovered with lice, parents are contacted immediately and told how to begin the treatment when the child returns later that evening.
If a parent wants a child to participate in distance learning during the treatment, Choate said that can be done.
"It's a work in progress," said Choate. "It's going to take a little bit of time, but as long as the student's parent has said to us, 'My student has been treated, we are working toward elimination and we're managing it,' then that student is going to be admitted back into school."
A couple of days is the normal amount of time students have had to miss class at Keys Public Schools, but to keep them from falling behind in classes, they are put on distance learning.
According to the policy at Keys, students with head lice are prohibited from attending class. This action is in effect until it is determined by a health officer that the child is free of lice.
Vol Woods, Keys superintendent, said if students are showing signs of dealing with head lice at school, they are checked by the school nurse, and precautions are taken from there.
Woods said Keys has never had a large lice outbreak, which he attributes to the policy's effectiveness.
"We have the advantage of having a school nurse. She contacts the parents and explains to them what to do," said Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.